ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Ferrari Likely To Shed Light On Its EV Endeavor

By Anusuya Lahiri
Benzinga
Benzinga
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IqJwT_0g925bIt00
  • Ferrari N.V. RACE CEO Benedetto Vigna will soon elaborate on maintaining its cachet and top-tier prices amid growing competition from electric cars, Reuters reports.
  • The Italian luxury sports carmaker will likely showcase its business plan on June 16.
  • Ferrari has already introduced four hybrid models and pledged its EV debut in 2025.
  • Ferrari considered collaborations to access new technologies, including bio and synthetic fuels, while controlling capital expenditure.
  • Ferrari has already intensified its rivalry with Volkswagen AG VWAGY Lamborghini by declaring its sport-utility vehicle (SUV) debut with the Purosangue.
  • An expert emphasized Ferrari's accomplishing the key challenge of growth amid the technology transition while retaining best-in-class profitability.
  • Analysts saw multiple opportunities for Vigna to leave a mark apart from core technology. The options include data and connectivity, intellectual property, Formula One motorsports performance, and increased manufacturing complexity.
  • In recent years, Ferrari's range has expanded to nine models, plus limited edition cars, with cylinder, hybrid, and soon complete electric engines under production.
  • Price Action: RACE shares traded lower by 3.54% at $175.38 in the premarket on the last check Monday.
  • Photo by Kenneth White from Pixabay

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Why Ford Shares Are Getting Hammered Today

Ford Motor Company F shares are trading lower by 7.50% to $11.78. Shares of several auto & auto component companies are trading lower amid overall market weakness following worse-than-expected May CPI data. Rising inflation and an increase in US Treasury yields has also weighed on the market. Growing inflation has...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volkswagen Ag#Electric Cars#Vehicles#Ferrari N V#Reuters#Italian#Ev#Formula One#Pixabay
Benzinga

Vladimir Putin's Rumored Girlfriend Spotted Twice In Public This Week

Vladimir Putin's alleged girlfriend, Alina Kabaeva, was reportedly spotted twice this week, marking rare public appearances since she was outed by Western governments as being linked to the Russian President. What Happened: Kabaeva, suspected of having a secret family with Putin, was pictured earlier this week on a tour of...
EUROPE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Ferrari
CarBuzz.com

Buick Says Every New Model Will Be Ultra Luxurious

Buick is reinventing itself. A redesigned Tri-shield badge will make an appearance on new models from next year. More importantly, the brand will introduce a battery-powered Electra in 2024. The unveiling of the gorgeous Wildcat electric concept is a massive departure for the company and, while it's unlikely to make it into production, Buick has said future models will adopt the sleek design language.
CARS
Benzinga

4 Stocks Under $2 Insiders Are Aggressively Buying

US gold futures traded higher this morning on Wednesday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

What Is The Price Of Bitcoin Right Now?

The worldwide cryptocurrency market capitalization is at $947.8 billion, up from $943.6 billion on Tuesday morning. Web3 clients, including Coinbase Global Inc COIN, Gemini, BlockFi, and others, have responded to the intense cryptocurrency sell-offs by cutting workforces between 5% and 20% — a signal the crypto economy grew far too quickly and is reeling even faster.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Jim Cramer Says This Stock Is Losing Money

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Matterport, Inc. MTTR is losing money, and he doesn’t recommend any stocks that are losing money. When asked about Rivian Automotive, Inc. RIVN, Cramer said Ford Motor Company F stock is very cheap, and they have got to sell the rest of their shares of Rivian.
STOCKS
Benzinga

5 Stocks To Watch For June 15, 2022

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:. Wall Street expects John Wiley & Sons, Inc. WLY to post quarterly earnings at $0.97 per share on revenue of $558.60 million before the opening bell. John Wiley & Sons shares gained 2.1% to $49.10 in after-hours trading. Planet...
STOCKS
Benzinga

What Is THC-O And Why Is This Psychedelic Cannabinoid Three Times Stronger Than THC?

This article was originally published on AskGrowers and appears here with permission. Even for laymen with a decent working knowledge of cannabis, THC-O (otherwise known as THC acetate or THC-O acetate) is a fairly unknown, non-natural cannabinoid. Unlike the more visible CBD or even THC, you won’t see articles about it in health magazines or have advertisements for it pop up on social media.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
50K+
Followers
141K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy