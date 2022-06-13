Ferrari Likely To Shed Light On Its EV Endeavor

Buick is reinventing itself. A redesigned Tri-shield badge will make an appearance on new models from next year. More importantly, the brand will introduce a battery-powered Electra in 2024. The unveiling of the gorgeous Wildcat electric concept is a massive departure for the company and, while it's unlikely to make it into production, Buick has said future models will adopt the sleek design language.

CARS ・ 12 DAYS AGO