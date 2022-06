New York lawmakers, attempting to cut down on voter confusion when they register to cast ballots, want to take the "independence" out of political party names. A bil heading to Gov. Kathy Hochul's desk will bar state political parties in New York from using the words "independence" or "independent" in their names in an effort to prevent the resurrection of a former ballot line that reportedly created confusion for voters.

