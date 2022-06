MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – Sheriff’s deputies identified Caleb Errgang, 18, of Holton, as the victim of a drowning Tuesday, June 14, at Pine Island Lake. Police and firefighters responded to a 2:06 p.m. report of a water emergency at Pine Island Lake in Muskegon County’s Holton Township. Rescuers were told that an 18-year-old went under water and had not resurfaced.

MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI ・ 18 HOURS AGO