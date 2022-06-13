Bayshore Family Flicks: Sing 2

If you aren’t keeping track, Father’s Day is next weekend, June 19, 2022. The good news is that you still have time to make reservations, find some great gifts, or plan a day that your father will love. We understand that for some, this day can be difficult whether, through various circumstances, not everyone has a father to celebrate with – but many have father figures. A great coach, the uncle, adopted by a choice friend or other male in your life who just deserves a day to give them a big pat on the back for their influence in your world. Here are a few ideas that might help prepare for your Father’s Day here on the Suncoast.

CELEBRATIONS ・ 3 DAYS AGO