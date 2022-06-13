ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chanhassen, MN

Storms possible early Monday, heat and humidity to follow for much of the week

voiceofalexandria.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Chanhassen, MN)--The National Weather Service says there is a chance of thunderstorms early on today. (Monday) A severe storm or two are possible...

www.voiceofalexandria.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heat Indices#Humid#Thunderstorms#Mn
