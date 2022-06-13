Storms possible early Monday, heat and humidity to follow for much of the week

(Chanhassen, MN) -- Minnesota is getting hit by a major heat wave today (Tuesday). National Weather Service Meteorologist Paige Marten says the Twin Cities is under an excessive heat warning until Eight p-m where the mercury could reach 100 degrees. Marten says there is a heat advisory from Pine County along a line down through Brown, Watonwan, and Martin counties in south central Minnesota. Marten says it will be very uncomfortable with high humidity and winds gusting 20 to 30 miles an hour. Temperatures will cool ten to 15 degrees Wednesday, but the extreme heat is expected to return early next week.
