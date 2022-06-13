Jennifer Hudson Is Officially an EGOT After 2022 Tony Awards Win

No one had a better Sunday night than Jennifer Hudson. The 40-year-old actor and singer took home a Tony Award for her role as producer of Michael R. Jackson’s musical A Strange Loop, and it wasn’t just any Tony Award: The honor meant that Hudson has officially achieved EGOT status, meaning she’s racked up an Emmy, Oscar, Grammy, and Tony. The achievement is all the more impressive given that the play took home the award for Best Musical, as well as Best Book of a Musical. (In his acceptance speech, Jackson—who won a Pulitzer Prize for the play—summed it up as “about a young Black gay man named Usher who works as an usher at a Broadway show who is writing a musical about a young Black gay man named Usher who works as an usher at a Broadway show.”) At 40, Hudson also made history as the youngest-ever EGOT winner.

