Man Struck by Train in Anna Saturday

CARBONDALE – Carbondale Police say they learned Sunday that a missing Ohio man was found in Massac County by the Massac County Sheriff’s Office and was in good health. Last Thursday morning, the family of 44-year-old Joshua L. Hartman of Chillicothe, OH called Carbondale Police asking for officers to conduct a welfare check on Hartman who had been staying in the 1400 block of East Main Street in Carbondale. Officers did not make contact with him. It was believed at that time that Hartman may have been in the Crab Orchard area.

1 DAY AGO