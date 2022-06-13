ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anna, IL

Man Struck by Train in Anna Saturday

By Barry
wish989.com
 2 days ago

ANNA – An elderly man was hit by a Canadian National Railroad train in Anna...

wish989.com

mymoinfo.com

Fredericktown Teenager Sent To Hospital After Crashing ATV

(Madison County) A 15-year-old Fredericktown man was sent to the hospital after driving off of County Road 535 in Madison County Tuesday morning. Highway patrol says the juvenile was driving southbound in a 1998 Honda ATV in Roselle when he traveled off the right side of the road and struck a rock, ejecting the teenager from the ATV. He received moderate injuries and was taken to Madison County Medical Center by personal conveyance. The accident occurred around 10:30 Tuesday morning.
FREDERICKTOWN, MO
Daily Republican

Fire leads to arson arrest

JOHNSTON CITY -- A house fire in Johnston City on Monday afternoon resulted in the arrest of a Johnston City man suspected of setting the fire. Firefighters were called to the home on South Monroe Street around 2 p.m. where they found the house fully engulfed in flames. Johnston City Fire Chief Tom Burton sad the extreme weather added to the danger of the situation. Court records confirm that James F. Wilson, Jr. was arrested and charged with aggravated arson, a Class X felony. The house, owned by Glenn and Paula Murphy but currently unoccupied, was a total loss.
JOHNSTON CITY, IL
mayfield-messenger.com

Hickory woman dies from injuries in vehicle collision

At approximately 11:50 a.m. on June 11, Graves County Sheriff deputies and first responders were dispatched to the intersection of KY 1241 and KY 408 for a two-vehicle collision. Deputies arrived to discover that Melissa Penn, 26, of Hickory, was northbound on KY 1241 in a 2017 Chevrolet Trax SUV....
HICKORY, KY
westkentuckystar.com

McCracken deputies recover stolen tractor

The McCracken County Sheriff's Office reports that a tractor reported stolen on Wednesday has been located. Authorities had requested the public's help with finding a stolen John Deere 5085 E and a 12 foot batwing model bush hog Wednesday morning that was stolen from a property on Old Highway 60.
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
wish989.com

Missing Anna Man Found Saturday

ANNA – The Union County Sheriff’s Office says a missing man known to be bipolar and has schizophrenia has been found. Officials did not say where 71-year-old Gary Gant was found, but he walked away from Spanish Oaks in Anna around 9 a.m. Saturday. He was found later in the day Saturday.
ANNA, IL
westkentuckystar.com

Grand Rivers man arrested twice in three days

A Grand Rivers man has been arrested for the second time in three days in unrelated cases. Deputies with the Livingston County Sheriff's Office arrested 53-year-old Thomas M. Woodruff, on Sunday, charging him in relation to a theft at Green Turtle Bay. Woodruff was allegedly involved in the taking of a utility trailer.
GRAND RIVERS, KY
KFVS12

5-injured in multi-vehicle crash

A Hickory, Ky. woman was killed in crash involving fertilizer truck on Saturday, June 11. Driver killed in head-on crash at Dunklin-Pemiscot County line. A Kennett man died in a crash on U.S. 412 at the Dunklin-Pemiscot County line on Tuesday morning, June 7. Semi rollover crash blocks I-55 southbound...
HICKORY, KY
KFVS12

Marion man arrested in Carbondale on gun charges

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A Marion man was arrested in Carbondale on gun charges. Darius F. Estes, 34, of Marion, was arrested on charges of aggravated unlawful use of weapons by a felon, possession of a stolen firearm and being an armed habitual offender. According to Carbondale police, they responded...
CARBONDALE, IL
mymoinfo.com

Fredericktown Woman Airlifted To Hospital After Driving Off of US-67

(Madison County) A Fredericktown woman was airlifted to the hospital after driving off of US-67 in Madison County Monday evening. 58-year-old Judith Cooper was traveling southbound in a Kia Soul when she drove off the left side of the road, struck a median and overturned. Cooper received moderate injuries and was flown to Mercy St. Louis. The accident happened around 5:15 Monday evening one mile north of Cherokee Pass.
FREDERICKTOWN, MO
wish989.com

Ohio Man Reported Missing from Carbondale Found in Massac County

CARBONDALE – Carbondale Police say they learned Sunday that a missing Ohio man was found in Massac County by the Massac County Sheriff’s Office and was in good health. Last Thursday morning, the family of 44-year-old Joshua L. Hartman of Chillicothe, OH called Carbondale Police asking for officers to conduct a welfare check on Hartman who had been staying in the 1400 block of East Main Street in Carbondale. Officers did not make contact with him. It was believed at that time that Hartman may have been in the Crab Orchard area.
wfcnnews.com

Crews respond to vacant house fire in Johnston City

WILLIAMSON COUNTY - Local fire crews responded to a vacant house fire this afternoon in Johnston City. They were first dispatched to the scene of the fire around 2:00 p.m. at a vacant home at the intersection of Monroe Avenue and Broadway Boulevard. Responding agencies included Johnston City Fire, Marion...
JOHNSTON CITY, IL
KFVS12

Crews respond to overnight apartment fire

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A late night fire damages an apartment in Cape Girardeau. Crews were called to the 1900 block of Delwin Street shortly before 1 a.m. Wednesday, June 15 to a report of smoke in an apartment. When firefighters arrived, no smoke or flames were showing from...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
wmix94.com

JEFFERSON COUNTY ARREST REPORTS – JUNE 13TH, 2022

MT. VERNON, IL — On Monday, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office along with the Mt. Vernon Police Department reported the following arrests to this Withers Broadcasting/Dana Communications Radio Station;. 37-year-old Will Jones of Woodlawn was arrested Thursday by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office for Disorderly Conduct. 42-year-old...
MOUNT VERNON, IL
wrul.com

Wilcox Arrested On Parole Warrant

A McLeansboro woman is in custody following her arrest in Crossville. On Thursday June 9th, Sargeant Craig Poole was on patrol and driving past 304 Second Street when he observed 32 year old Sarah M Wilcox standing in the backyard of the residence. Poole knew that a parole warrant had been issued for Wilcox by the Illinois Department of Corrections. Poole made contact with Wilcox who began to walk away. She was advised of the arrest warrant and taken into custody. Wilcox was transported to the White County Jail where she was then transferred to the Illinois Department Of Corrections.
MCLEANSBORO, IL
KFVS12

Man hit by train in Union County

A winery in southern Illinois invited guests to come out and have some fun while helping out a good cause. Annabelle Festival held in Anna, Ill. The City of Anna welcomes people downtown today for the 2022 Annabelle Festival. Fatal crash kills one in Graves County. Updated: 5 hours ago.
UNION COUNTY, IL
wish989.com

Ramp Closure on NB I-57 at Old IL 13 in Marion Begins June 27

MARION – IDOT says starting Monday, June 27, the Old Illinois 13 on-ramp to northbound I-57 will be closed during the day from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays only, weather permitting, for embankment repairs. You should seek other routes while this work is being done.
MARION, IL

