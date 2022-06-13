ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Texas breaks record for electricity demand amid dangerous heat

 2 days ago
SAN ANTONIO — Texas has broken a record for electricity demand over the weekend. The previous record was set back in August of 2019. The highest demand was reported at around 5:20 p.m. Sunday with the demand surpassing 75,000 megawatts. This...

SpartanZT
2d ago

okay let's not forget population increase is also not helping and increase of new homes, businesses and not to mention EV are now starting to add pressure to the power grid.

Ally Downing
2d ago

I remember seeing an article how the electric company had bragged about being prepared for the summer and trying to justify the price hike because of upgrades. If so, why are there outages happening? Why complain about wattage being used? Where is the extra money we're paying really going to?

