While not likely, it is still possible that the New York Mets promote top prospect Francisco Alvarez this season. Alvarez, a catching prospect one MLB expert recently called the best in baseball, is destroying opposition pitching this season in Double-A ball. In just under 200 at-bats for the Binghamton Rumble Ponies, the 20-year-old has 53 hits and 13 home runs. However, over his last 15 games, he has been an absolute monster, hitting .356 with 9 HRs and 14 runs batted in.

MLB ・ 12 HOURS AGO