Missing Anna Man Found Saturday

PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – A federal grand jury returned an indictment on June 7 against a Metropolis, Ill. man for a May 10 bank robbery in Lone Oak. Ky. Reginald R. Thomas, 66, was charged with bank robbery and interstate transportation of stolen property. Thomas is accused of robbing FNB Bank in Lone Oak, Ky. on May 10. He was arrested in southern Illinois. He was also charged with interstate transportation of stolen property after transporting more than $5,000 in stolen cash from the bank into Illinois, United States Attorney Michael A. Bennett of the Western District of Kentucky and Special Agent in Charge Jodi Cohen of the FBI’s Louisville Field Office.
