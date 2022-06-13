Missing Anna Man Found Saturday

A McLeansboro woman is in custody following her arrest in Crossville. On Thursday June 9th, Sargeant Craig Poole was on patrol and driving past 304 Second Street when he observed 32 year old Sarah M Wilcox standing in the backyard of the residence. Poole knew that a parole warrant had been issued for Wilcox by the Illinois Department of Corrections. Poole made contact with Wilcox who began to walk away. She was advised of the arrest warrant and taken into custody. Wilcox was transported to the White County Jail where she was then transferred to the Illinois Department Of Corrections.

MCLEANSBORO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO