Anna, IL

Missing Anna Man Found Saturday

By Barry
wish989.com
 2 days ago

ANNA – The Union County Sheriff’s Office says a missing man...

wish989.com

KFVS12

Marion man arrested in Carbondale on gun charges

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A Marion man was arrested in Carbondale on gun charges. Darius F. Estes, 34, of Marion, was arrested on charges of aggravated unlawful use of weapons by a felon, possession of a stolen firearm and being an armed habitual offender. According to Carbondale police, they responded...
CARBONDALE, IL
Daily Republican

Fire leads to arson arrest

JOHNSTON CITY -- A house fire in Johnston City on Monday afternoon resulted in the arrest of a Johnston City man suspected of setting the fire. Firefighters were called to the home on South Monroe Street around 2 p.m. where they found the house fully engulfed in flames. Johnston City Fire Chief Tom Burton sad the extreme weather added to the danger of the situation. Court records confirm that James F. Wilson, Jr. was arrested and charged with aggravated arson, a Class X felony. The house, owned by Glenn and Paula Murphy but currently unoccupied, was a total loss.
JOHNSTON CITY, IL
wpsdlocal6.com

Carterville police distributing free produce behind police station Wednesday afternoon

CARTERVILLE, IL — The Carterville, Illinois, Police Department says it will be distributing free, fresh produce behind the police station Wednesday afternoon. An alert from the police department says the produce will be available starting at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday at the back of the police station, which is located at 126 West Illinois Ave. in Carterville.
CARTERVILLE, IL
westkentuckystar.com

McCracken deputies recover stolen tractor

The McCracken County Sheriff's Office reports that a tractor reported stolen on Wednesday has been located. Authorities had requested the public's help with finding a stolen John Deere 5085 E and a 12 foot batwing model bush hog Wednesday morning that was stolen from a property on Old Highway 60.
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
wish989.com

Man Struck by Train in Anna Saturday

ANNA – An elderly man was hit by a Canadian National Railroad train in Anna Saturday. According to the Union County Sheriff’s Office, the 71-year-old man was struck by the train at 70 Crowell Heights Loop. An ambulance was called to take the man to Union County Hospital for his injuries. He was later airlifted to a St. Louis hospital.
ANNA, IL
westkentuckystar.com

Grand Rivers man arrested twice in three days

A Grand Rivers man has been arrested for the second time in three days in unrelated cases. Deputies with the Livingston County Sheriff's Office arrested 53-year-old Thomas M. Woodruff, on Sunday, charging him in relation to a theft at Green Turtle Bay. Woodruff was allegedly involved in the taking of a utility trailer.
GRAND RIVERS, KY
wrul.com

Wilcox Arrested On Parole Warrant

A McLeansboro woman is in custody following her arrest in Crossville. On Thursday June 9th, Sargeant Craig Poole was on patrol and driving past 304 Second Street when he observed 32 year old Sarah M Wilcox standing in the backyard of the residence. Poole knew that a parole warrant had been issued for Wilcox by the Illinois Department of Corrections. Poole made contact with Wilcox who began to walk away. She was advised of the arrest warrant and taken into custody. Wilcox was transported to the White County Jail where she was then transferred to the Illinois Department Of Corrections.
MCLEANSBORO, IL
wish989.com

Ohio Man Reported Missing from Carbondale Found in Massac County

CARBONDALE – Carbondale Police say they learned Sunday that a missing Ohio man was found in Massac County by the Massac County Sheriff’s Office and was in good health. Last Thursday morning, the family of 44-year-old Joshua L. Hartman of Chillicothe, OH called Carbondale Police asking for officers to conduct a welfare check on Hartman who had been staying in the 1400 block of East Main Street in Carbondale. Officers did not make contact with him. It was believed at that time that Hartman may have been in the Crab Orchard area.
KFVS12

RAW VIDEO: Helicopter landing on Rte. 3

The heat wave is expected to put pressure on power grids. That's why the city of Jackson is urging resident to minimize electric consumption during peak usage. The sweltering heat can also be a problem on the streets. Pavement on several roads in Cape GIrardeau have already buckled. City of...
JACKSON, MO
mymoinfo.com

Fredericktown Teenager Sent To Hospital After Crashing ATV

(Madison County) A 15-year-old Fredericktown man was sent to the hospital after driving off of County Road 535 in Madison County Tuesday morning. Highway patrol says the juvenile was driving southbound in a 1998 Honda ATV in Roselle when he traveled off the right side of the road and struck a rock, ejecting the teenager from the ATV. He received moderate injuries and was taken to Madison County Medical Center by personal conveyance. The accident occurred around 10:30 Tuesday morning.
FREDERICKTOWN, MO
wmix94.com

JEFFERSON COUNTY ARREST REPORTS – JUNE 13TH, 2022

MT. VERNON, IL — On Monday, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office along with the Mt. Vernon Police Department reported the following arrests to this Withers Broadcasting/Dana Communications Radio Station;. 37-year-old Will Jones of Woodlawn was arrested Thursday by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office for Disorderly Conduct. 42-year-old...
MOUNT VERNON, IL
kbsi23.com

Federal grand jury returns indicted against Metropolis, IL man after bank robbery

PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – A federal grand jury returned an indictment on June 7 against a Metropolis, Ill. man for a May 10 bank robbery in Lone Oak. Ky. Reginald R. Thomas, 66, was charged with bank robbery and interstate transportation of stolen property. Thomas is accused of robbing FNB Bank in Lone Oak, Ky. on May 10. He was arrested in southern Illinois. He was also charged with interstate transportation of stolen property after transporting more than $5,000 in stolen cash from the bank into Illinois, United States Attorney Michael A. Bennett of the Western District of Kentucky and Special Agent in Charge Jodi Cohen of the FBI’s Louisville Field Office.
METROPOLIS, IL
KFVS12

Hickory, Ky. woman killed in crash

Several people were injured in a chain-reaction crash involving five SUVs in Dunklin County on Friday, June 10. Driver killed in head-on crash at Dunklin-Pemiscot County line. A Kennett man died in a crash on U.S. 412 at the Dunklin-Pemiscot County line on Tuesday morning, June 7. Semi rollover crash...
HICKORY, KY
KFVS12

Crews battle fire at apartment in Cape Girardeau

MDC Regional Education Supervisor A.J. Hendershott shares some tips and tricks on how to get the best nature photos with a camera and a smartphone. City of Jackson urges resident to reduce electric consumption. Updated: 17 hours ago. |. City of Jackson urges resident to reduce electric consumption. Cape Girardeau...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
wfcnnews.com

Crews respond to vacant house fire in Johnston City

WILLIAMSON COUNTY - Local fire crews responded to a vacant house fire this afternoon in Johnston City. They were first dispatched to the scene of the fire around 2:00 p.m. at a vacant home at the intersection of Monroe Avenue and Broadway Boulevard. Responding agencies included Johnston City Fire, Marion...
JOHNSTON CITY, IL
wsiu.org

Jackson County indictments, sentences announced

A Jackson County Grand Jury has indicted a Carbondale man on two counts of Criminal Sexual Assault. The Jackson County State’s Attorney reports the indictment against 45-year-old Kevin Mack results from an incident in Carbondale on January 8, 2020. Criminal Sexual Assault is a Class 1 felony. If convicted,...
JACKSON COUNTY, IL

