ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

The best H4 Blixen loadouts for Warzone Season 3: Reloaded

By Aleks Cardona
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GEAIC_0g9226KM00
(Image credit: Activision)

The H4 Blixen submachine gun has finally arrived and while we are just starting the mid-season update of COD Warzone Season 3: Reloaded, this will mean trouble for those foes who try to prevent us from becoming the last man standing.

Just like most guns in its class, this SMG has an impressive shooting speed with overall good damage output. What sets the H4 Blixen apart from the rest is that it has shown to be a very versatile weapon with the right combination of attachments and perks. You can still run and gun whilst also boosting its power with said adaptations, so let's go through two builts to get the best loadouts for the H4 Blixen.

The best H4 Blixen in Warzone Season 3: Reloaded

This loadout was inspired by JGOD (opens in new tab), a YouTuber who's prolific in the Warzone scene. He has already worked the H4 Blixen extensively and his recommendations are pretty solid.

We kick things off by adding the Recoil Booster, which sinks the recoil and will be a great ally with our dynamic fire rate. Up next we have the Jonsson 9″ RMK Barrel, which is the perfect option to increase both control and range at the same time, also diminishing our TTK considerably. Adding the Removed Stock Stock will give us extra mobility to take advantage of the H4 Blixen’s natural attributes.

To further boost your accuracy, equip the Mark VI Skeletal, which is a must, and the extra capacity of the 7.62 Gorenko 54 Round Mags means that the H4 Blixen’s fire rate won’t leave you having to reload after each kill. Once again, the optic selection is up to you but if I had to choose, it'd be the Slate Reflector, as its lightness gives us extra ADS speed and mobility to roam either Caldera or Rebirth.

Polymer Grip is another essential, as it offers a drastic boost to recoil control and helps keep things steady when we are trapped in a continuous fire clash. The Lengenthed ammunition remains the best choice in Season 3 thanks to its overall damage increase although you can also select the Subsonic bullets that will hide your shots from the minimap.

Finally, the Fleet perk will increase your mobility and weapon swapping speed along with the Quick perk to boost your top running speed while navigating the map.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LV9Iu_0g9226KM00
(Image credit: Activision)

Here's a quick look of the best attachments:

  • Muzzle: Recoil Booster
  • Barrel: Jonsson 9″ RMK
  • Optic: Slate Reflector
  • Stock: Removed Stock
  • Underbarrel: Mark VI Skeletal
  • Magazine: 7.62 Gorenko 54 Round Mags
  • Ammunition: Lengthened
  • Rear Grip: Polymer Grip
  • Perk 1: Fleet
  • Perk 2: Quick
  • Secondary: Kar98k

And here's the best perks and lethal and tactical equipment:

  • Overkill
  • Ghost
  • Amped
  • Stim shot

The best close-range H4 Blixen Warzone Season 3: Reloaded loadout

This H4 Blixen loadout will enhance the gun’s weaknesses while maintaining its stronger attributes like the fire rate and overall control and lightness.

Instead of beginning with the muzzle M1929 Silencer. we started the build around the Magnus 9" Burst TG which is the attachment that unlocks the next tier in terms of accuracy and control. It comes at the expense of some fire speed, but the standard fire rate of the H4 Blixen can take that toll.

Next, equip the Jonsson Skeletal CR-10 stock, Heavy Foregrip and Fabric Grip combo, as they'll all work together to increase the gun’s accuracy, soften its violent recoil and increase its ADS.

Even though the 45 ACP 32 Round Mags seem like an odd choice, it's a justified one. This magazine seems to make the gun handle way better, despite only supposedly boosting aim speed and reload. Switching this option out for a bigger cartridge seems to add much more recoil, making it a better option for a run-and-gun type of player. You might also want to consider the Sleight of Hand perk that will increase the proficiency in which we reload, making up for those shorter mags. The result is an incredibly solid, high fire rate AR that can dominate medium ranges.

It remains to be seen whether the early impressions we have about the H4 Blixen will last throughout the rest of the season, so I'll be monitoring it closely to have it properly ranked whenever we go over our weapon tier list in the upcoming Season 4 of Call of Duty Warzone.

Again, here's a list of the recommended attachments for this loadout:

  • Muzzle: M1929 Silencer
  • Barrel: Magnus 9" Burst TG
  • Optic: Nydar Model 47
  • Stock: Jonsson Skeletal CR-10
  • Underbarrel: Heavy Foregrip
  • Magazine: 45 ACP 32 Round Mags
  • Ammunition: Lengthened
  • Rear Grip: Fabric Grip
  • Perk 1: Sleight of Hand
  • Perk 2: Fully Loaded

And here's the best perks and lethal and tactical equipment for this loadout:

  • Overkill
  • Ghost
  • Amped
  • Semtex
  • Stim shot

Comments / 0

Related
NME

‘Modern Warfare 2’ campaign, multiplayer and ‘Warzone 2’ details revealed

Infinity Ward held its Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 worldwide reveal earlier today, and we’ve put together all the major announcements from the event into one place. You can watch the reveal trailer here, with the first footage of a level from the game being shown off tomorrow (June 9) during Summer Game Fest. We’ve broken down all the news about the campaign, multiplayer, Special Ops and Warzone 2 below.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Call of Duty: Warzone promises additions and improvements to Caldera in season 4

Season four in Call of Duty: Warzone is dropping next week and some changes to the battle royale map Caldera are coming with it. While the main focus of the new season looks to be the Resurgence map Fortune’s Keep, Call of Duty’s Twitter account previewed some changes coming to the main BR mode’s map with a new image of the tac map.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reloaded#Loadout#Video Game#Warzone Season 3#Cod Warzone Season#Smg#Ttk#The Removed Stock Stock#The H4 Blixen#Round Mags
ComicBook

Xbox Games With Gold Free Games for June 2022 Announced

Prior to the start of the new month within the coming day, Microsoft has today revealed the free titles that will be joining Xbox Live's Games with Gold service over the course of June 2022. Even though Xbox Game Pass is the predominant subscription service that Microsoft focuses on nowadays, Games with Gold continues to receive new games each and every month. In June 2022, that trend will be continuing with two new titles becoming available to download starting tomorrow.
VIDEO GAMES
digitalspy.com

The best F1 22 pre-order deals on PS4, PS5, Xbox and PC

A brand-new era in Formula 1 has arrived with F1 22, the latest entry in EA Sports' F1 franchise and the official videogame of the 2022 FIA Formula One World Championship, which will release July 1 on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC. F1 22...
AMAZON
PC Gamer

Get ready for a a new wave of mods: Squid Game season 2 is coming

A short trailer teases the creepy animatronic doll's boyfriend and the return of the Front Man. Hwang Dong-hyuk, creator, writer and director of the insanely popular Netflix show Squid Game, has released a note about the upcoming second season, alongside a teaser trailer. "It took 12 years to bring the...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Call of Duty: Warzone
makeuseof.com

OpenGL vs. DirectX: Which Should You Use for Game Development?

Graphics APIs, like OpenGL and DirectX, act as a bridge between the software and graphics hardware used to play games. These APIs provide standardized methods to display 2D and 3D graphics on-screen. They have become fundamental to game development over the last couple of decades. Engines like Unity offer a...
VIDEO GAMES
hackernoon.com

On Weapon Design in Video Games

After introducing you to the game characters' initial conceptualization in the previous DevBlog, it is now time to design the weapons that the characters use. We start with four weapon categories: melee, pistols, shotguns and rifles. Weapons in video games are an important way to immerse yourself in a gaming...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Outriders: Worldslayer's Endgame Makes It Easier To Chase Sick Loot

Finding the right cadence of endgame activities is key for a game like Outriders, which straddles the line between RPG and loot-shooter sensibilities. While Outriders is mostly a story-based game about wrecking enemies with ridiculous weapons and physics-manipulating powers, it also borrows a lot from live games--including the need to keep players engaged long-term with activities that kick off once the main campaign is done. Outriders' upcoming expansion, Worldslayer, is bringing a big new endgame activity to the game, one that looks like it's taking smart ideas from other games.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

How to download and play the Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak demo

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak is a massive expansion to the highly successful Monster Hunter Rise. First announced earlier this year, Sunbreak was met with praise and a lot of anticipation. While maintaining most of the features of the base game, Sunbreak adds new gameplay elements and an extended story. So...
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘Diablo Immortal’ has hidden punishing mechanics for free players

A dedicated group of players have discovered grinding caps present in Diablo Immortal that the game neglects to ever tell you about. Diablo Immortal officially launched on June 2, and the consensus seems to be that while the game can be engaging and fun, the built-in paid elements are too egregious to ignore.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

PC Gamer

8K+
Followers
20K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering PC gaming for more than 20 years, PC Gamer is the biggest PC gaming website in the world, delivering around-the-clock news, features, eSports coverage, hardware testing and game reviews. PC Gamer also runs the major annual PC Gaming Show at E3, as well as monthly global print editions.

 https://www.pcgamer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy