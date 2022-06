SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Tuesday! After a scorching start to the week Monday we are tracking more intense heat and humidity for the ArkLaTex as temperatures will again be moving up into the upper 90s this afternoon with ‘feels-like’ temperatures that will be slightly cooler compared to Monday. As we go through the rest of the work week we are expecting high temperatures to be very consistent with perhaps forecast highs getting even higher with highs around 100 Thursday and Friday. Heading into the weekend we are tracking the chance for a hit or miss shower on Friday and Saturday but don’t expect any widespread shower or storm activity. With that in mind temperatures on Saturday might be slightly cooler, but expect more highs near 100 once we get to Sunday and beyond.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO