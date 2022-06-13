Vikram Nafde named chief information officer at Webster Financial

New York Attorney General Letitia James today announced the guilty plea of Anthony Ragusa, 52, formerly of Huntington, NY, for fraudulently collecting more than $200,000 in disability benefits from the Social Security Administration (SSA). The Office of the Attorney General (OAG) charged that from 2013 to 2020, Ragusa falsely represented to the New York State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance (OTDA) that he was unable to work and perform daily activities as a result of injuries caused by a 2013 fall. While collecting disability benefits and purportedly disabled, Ragusa was still the president and owner of WhiteStar Limousine — where he continued to earn income — and an avid weightlifter, as shown in numerous social media photos and videos of him lifting heavy weights on the internet.

HUNTINGTON, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO