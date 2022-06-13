ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stamford, CT

Vikram Nafde named chief information officer at Webster Financial

By Phil Hall
 2 days ago
Stamford-based Webster Financial Corp. has promoted Vikram Nafde to executive vice president and chief information officer in charge of information technology. He will...

Ex-NYPD detective named chief operating officer at Greenwich’s National Kidney Registry

The Greenwich-headquartered National Kidney Registry (NKR) has named Michael Lollo as its new chief operating officer. Lollo, who became a non-directed living kidney donor in 2018, previously served as president of the National Kidney Donation Organization, the largest living donor organization in the world. Earlier in his career, Lollo served for 21 years with the New York Police Department, reaching the rank of detective in the Intelligence Bureau prior to his retirement.
GREENWICH, CT
AMERICARES BRIDGEPORT CLINIC DIRECTOR NAMED

Dr. Joseph Rosa has been named medical director of the Fred Weisman Americares Free Clinic of Bridgeport. In his new volunteer role, he will provide guidance on clinic policies and procedures, support volunteer recruitment and serve as an advocate within the community. Rosa, a Trumbull resident, brings to Americares nearly 40 years of experience delivering…
BRIDGEPORT, CT
CityMD opens eighth Westchester urgent care site in Pelham Manor

The urgent care provider CityMD has opened a new location in Pelham Manor. The facility at 875 Pelham Parkway is CityMD’s eighth in Westchester County, its 156th across New York and New Jersey and the second new location to open within a month – a Rye Brook location recently began operations.
Hubbard Day School signs lease at BLT’s Harbor Point

Building and Land Technology (BLT) has announced to announce that Hubbard Day School, an approved Connecticut private special education school providing intensive therapy and support for children with autism and related neurological challenges, opened their new ADA facilities in Harbor Point’s waterside neighborhood in Stamford. Torey Walsh of Newmark...
STAMFORD, CT
Ardsley investment rep suspended for forging client signature

Former Ardsley investment adviser Michael J. Muratore has been suspended from the industry for two years and fined $25,000 for forgery and other misdeeds. Muratore consented to the findings and sanctions in February, and the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority publicized the case in its May monthly disciplinary report. Muratore, of...
ARDSLEY, NY
U.S. Army medical personnel to train with Westchester Medical Center

Westchester Medical Center Health Network (WMCHealth) has begun a new partnership with the U.S. Army for the training of military medical personnel. Under the terms of the partnership, Army medical personnel will train alongside Westchester Medical Center physicians and nurses at Keller Army Community Hospital in West Point. The training will be conducted by anesthesia, plastic surgery, trauma and reconstruction specialists at Westchester Medical Center.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
Nancy on Norwalk

Norwalk Council votes to settle Morris lawsuit

NORWALK, Conn. – The Common Council unanimously voted Tuesday to settle the lawsuit filed by former Norwalk Public Schools Human Relations Officer Bruce Morris, accusing NPS of discrimination against him in the elimination of his position. The lawsuit was slated to go to trial Wednesday, June 22. Mayor Harry...
NORWALK, CT
Strong demand seen for industrial and multifamily development

Amazon’s recently announced effort to unload from 10 million to 30 million square feet of its industrial real estate should not put even a dent in the market for industrial space, according to one of the real estate experts at Westfair Communications’ “The Future of Real Estate” event held on June 7 at the C.V. Rich Mansion in White Plains.
GreenwichTime

Subway exploring potential headquarters move within CT

MILFORD — Subway is considering a relocation of its headquarters from Milford to Fairfield County, but the fast food giant is so far providing few details about the potential move. “Subway is exploring options in northeastern Fairfield County to create a world-class work environment for our employees, that includes...
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT
416-unit apartment complex changes hands with Japanese funding

A 416-unit apartment complex in Elmsford, The View on Nob Hill, has been purchased by New York City-based MC Real Estate Partners LLC (MCRE) and Tokyo Trust Capital (TTC), which is based in Tokyo. The selling price was believed to be more than $140 million. The seller was an Ares Management investment fund. Ares Management Corporation reported having $325 billion of assets under management as of March 31, 2022.
ELMSFORD, NY
Former site of Remarkable Bookstore is sold

The former home of Westport’s Remarkable Bookstore has been sold. The 3,924-square-foot building at 177 Main St. was sold for an undisclosed sum to Elish Van Breems Home, a Westport-based company offering offers interior design services and a line of historically inspired Swedish furniture. Remarkable Bookstore closed in 1994...
Spring Valley businessman accused in $1.6M disaster fund fraud

A Rockland businessman was arrested June 9 on charges that he ripped off a Covid-19 disaster relief program for $1.6 million loaned to nearly a dozen similarly-named entities. A federal grand jury in White Plains indicted Eliezer Scher, 33, of Spring Valley, on one count of wire fraud. Scher entered a plea of not guilty before U.S. Magistrate Judge Judith C. McCarthy.
SPRING VALLEY, NY
LAUDING STATE’S ENVIRONMENTAL ACHIEVEMENTS

Aquarion Water Company, based in Bridgeport, recently celebrated the five winners of its 2022 Aquarion Environmental Champion Awards during a ceremony at Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo. Each year, the company’s Environmental Champion Awards recognize organizations and individuals in the large and small business, nonprofit, adult and student categories. “Preserving Connecticut’s beautiful waterways, land and wildlife is…
BRIDGEPORT, CT
sheltonherald.com

Shelton developer eyes 94 apartments on Todd Road

SHELTON — Todd Road — where a retail building was approved last year — could soon be home to an apartment development too. J&L Enterprise, LLC, has filed a request with the Planning and Zoning Commission for a Planned Development District on lots listed as 60-74 Todd Road — some 2.5 acres with three parcels altogether. The plans call for a structure with 94 apartments and 150 parking spaces.
SHELTON, CT
townline.org

Fairfield election results (Spring 2022)

Unofficial returns from June 14, 2022, primary election according to Fairfield Town Clerk Christine Keller:. If you enjoy reading The Town Line and the good news we bring you each week, would you consider a donation to help us continue the work we’re doing?. The Town Line is a...
FAIRFIELD, ME
longisland.com

Attorney General James Announces Felony Guilty Plea of Long Island Man for Fraudulently Obtaining Disability Benefits

New York Attorney General Letitia James today announced the guilty plea of Anthony Ragusa, 52, formerly of Huntington, NY, for fraudulently collecting more than $200,000 in disability benefits from the Social Security Administration (SSA). The Office of the Attorney General (OAG) charged that from 2013 to 2020, Ragusa falsely represented to the New York State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance (OTDA) that he was unable to work and perform daily activities as a result of injuries caused by a 2013 fall. While collecting disability benefits and purportedly disabled, Ragusa was still the president and owner of WhiteStar Limousine — where he continued to earn income — and an avid weightlifter, as shown in numerous social media photos and videos of him lifting heavy weights on the internet.
HUNTINGTON, NY
DoingItLocal

Park City Renters of State Rebate Program

Bridgeport, CT— The City of Bridgeport Department of Health and Social Services reminds Park City residents that Connecticut tenants who rent an apartment, a room, or live in communal housing and are age 65 years or older, or permanently disabled may apply to receive a Renters’ Rebate of up to $700 for individuals or up to $900 for married couples.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
