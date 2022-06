PONTIAC, Mich. – A 22-year-old man from Pontiac who reportedly fatally shot a 29-year-old man on June 10 turned himself in to Detroit police on Wednesday. A news release states that Tony Fong Woo III was arrested and transported to the Oakland County Jail after being arrested around 12:30 p.m. Woo was previously charged with assault with intent to murder, but after the victim died on Monday, the charge was upgraded to murder.

