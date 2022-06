One Evansville food truck is planning to park it with a new brick-and-mortar location where they will serve up delicious coffees and firecakes!. The Milk Barn Cafe started out as an Evansville-area food truck specializing in gourmet coffee and fresh, made-to-order donuts. It all started with the vision of one local man, and the help of his family.

EVANSVILLE, IN ・ 17 HOURS AGO