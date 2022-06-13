Man in serious condition after crash on I-35

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A vehicle collision causes temporary road closures in south Laredo. The accident happened on Zapata Highway near Los Presidentes. Crews were seen towing away two vehicles that sustained major damage during the accident. No word on if there were any injuries or what caused the accident.
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A driver is expected to face charges after a traffic stop escalates into a high-speed chase and shots fired. The incident happened on Wednesday afternoon after Laredo Police officers were attempting to conduct a traffic stop near the Sam’s Club parking lot on San Bernardo.
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - New information on a fatal accident that happened on Saturday, June 11, on a road in Tamaulipas, Mexico. On Tuesday, June 14, the Laredo Fire Department is reporting two people who were injured during the fatal incident are now being treated at a Laredo hospital. Laredo Fire Department officials say emergency crews transported the two victims through one of Laredo’s ports of entry over the weekend.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A woman went out drinking with a friend — and her 2-month-old daughter, according to an arrest affidavit. Laura Zetina, 29, was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated with a child younger than 15 years old. Laredo...
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -On Monday morning, Laredo Fire responded to a fire at a home on Corpus Christi St. shortly after 8 a.m. According to initial reports, three people were inside the home at the time of the fire. The fire damages of the rooms in the home. No injures...
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Fire Department reported to a structure fire on Monday morning at the 7900 block of San Dario. According to the spokesperson for the department, Ricardo Oliva, when they arrived they found a vehicle on fire and the fire had spread to the building. “The...
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Authorities are investigating a severe vehicle accident that happened in central Laredo Late Friday night. The accident happened on Market and McClellan at around 10:38 p.m. Video shows a vehicle underneath a tractor trailer. Crews were seen scouting the area and cleaning up the wreckage. The...
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) -Laredoans woke up to some major traffic congestion on Friday morning that caused several traffic delays. Four cars were involved in a crash at the busy intersection of McPherson and Calton where even a police unit was involved. Authorities say the officer was traveling with her patrol...
BEE COUNTY, Texas – Wanted murder suspect, Luis Daniel Rodriguez, is now in custody, according to Atascosa County Sheriff David Soward. Rodriguez, 44, was taken into custody Tuesday in Bee County without incident. Police received a “credible tip” last week that Rodriguez, 44, was seen riding a bike on...
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The Webb County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Edward Rocha, 18, for three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Rocha is described as 5′2, 120lbs, brown eyes and black hair. His last known address is 3600 Pascual Del Leon in Laredo, Texas. If...
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A man behind bars finds himself in even more trouble after authorities found him in possession of drugs. The incident happened on Sunday night at the Webb County Jail during intake procedures. Luis Mario Cortez, 18 was brought in on possession of marijuana charges, during booking,...
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Several organizations came together to learn how to prepare for a potential flood. A workshop was hosted by the National Weather Service and the city of Laredo. The goal of the event was for all the agencies to be on the same page on what factors could cause the river to overflow.
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers seized hard narcotics totaling over $1 million in street value. Packages and a bucket containing $1.1 million in cocaine, heroin, and methamphetamine were seized by CBP officers at the Colombia-Solidarity International Bridge back on June 9. It happened after officers came across an SUV with the driver claiming he was carrying statues from Mexico.
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - UISD is investigating a threat allegedly made by one of its students on Tuesday. The district said a student attending summer school at United Middle School allegedly shared with another student disturbing details about harming one of his friends. The student also allegedly shared he wished...
LAREDO – Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents discovered illegal aliens using railcars as a dangerous method of traveling further into the United States within days of each other. The first incident occurred on June 8, when Hebbronville Border Patrol agents discovered 12 illegal immigrants while conducting train checks near...
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - BREAKING: Miguel Angel Meza’s attorney, Roberto Balli has stated that his client was sentenced to two years. The sentence is concurrent and took place at 4 p.m. Below is the original story:. The sentencing hearing begins for the man accused of causing the death of...
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - In two separate incidents, Border Patrol agents discovered undocumented individuals using trains to get further into the United States. The first attempt happened on June 8 when Hebbronville Border Patrol agents discovered 12 undocumented individuals hiding inside a car-hauler of a train. Then on June 12th,...
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The city’s transit system is inviting residents to Dump the Pump this weekend!. As gas prices continue to climb, El Metro is offering the chance to get people from point A to point B for free. In honor of Dump the Pump Day, residents will...
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - An alleged threat made on social media put Texas A&M International University police on alert, but after an investigation was made in the matter, campus police determined that no threat was found. The person who made the alleged post was contacted by the campus police. It...
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A city program that can help ease fear and anxiety is enlisting the help of some four-legged friends. A project that has been years in the making is finally coming to fruition. It’s called the “Certified Police Therapy Dog” program and it’s been in talks since...
Comments / 0