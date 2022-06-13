ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roseville, MI

Four shot during fight Sunday in Roseville

Detroit News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRoseville — Four people were shot Sunday during what police say was a domestic dispute. The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, police said. Police were called at about 5:15 p.m. Sunday to a location in the 27000 block of Kelly Road near 11 Mile and Gratiot for...

www.detroitnews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClickOnDetroit.com

3 arrested after shooting at Stony Creek Metropark

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A nice getaway on a hot day like Wednesday is to the beach, but that was interrupted by gunshots Wednesday night at Stony Creek Metropark. Officials say that three people are in custody after shots were fired amid a believed altercation. On a busy day...
SHELBY CHARTER TOWNSHIP, MI
Detroit News

Man convicted in fatal 2020 Detroit beating of prominent hair stylist

Detroit — A man has been convicted in the 2020 murder of a prominent hairstylist on the city's east side, officials said Wednesday. Jimmy Jermaine Pickett, 24, of Detroit was convicted Tuesday of beating Bashar Kallabat, 56, of Bloomfield Hills on Feb. 11, 2020, the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office said.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Detroit Man Convicted In Fatal Beating Of Popular Hairstylist Bashar Kallabat

(CBS DETROIT) – A Detroit man has been convicted in the murder of a popular Birmingham hairstylist, the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office announced Wednesday. Jimmy Jermaine Pickett, 24, was convicted of second-degree murder in the beating death of Bashar Kallabat, 56, of Bloomfield Hills. | Credit: Detroit Police Department Jimmy Jermaine Pickett, 24, was convicted of second-degree murder in the beating death of Bashar Kallabat, 56, of Bloomfield Hills. Pickett was convicted by a jury on June 14. He will be sentenced on July 13 before Judge Thomas Hathaway. On Feb. 14, Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy charged Pickett. A few days before that, on Feb. 11, police officers were dispatched to a motel in the 14700 block of East 8 Mile Road in Detroit. When officers arrived to the scene they found Kallabat and it was determined that he died from blunt force head trauma. The Detroit Police Department led an investigation which led to the arrest of Pickett. According to police, Pickett allegedly entered Kallabat’s hotel room, killed him, and took some of his personal belongings before fleeing the scene. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Harrison Charter Township, MI
Roseville, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Detroit, MI
City
Shelby Charter Township, MI
City
Roseville, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
ClickOnDetroit.com

Police seek Pontiac man believed to be armed, dangerous after fatally shooting another man

PONTIAC, Mich. – The Oakland County Sheriff’s Detectives are looking for a 22-year-old man from Pontiac who reportedly fatally shot a 29-year-old man on June 10. Officials say that 22-year-old Tony Fong Woo III allegedly shot 29-year-old Jaquan Garrett in the area of Firelite Lane and Cherry Hill Drive due to an argument between the two men. According to a news release, when deputies arrived at the crime scene, bystanders were performing CPR on Garrett, who was shot once in the head.
PONTIAC, MI
fox2detroit.com

Father shot at hospital after son shot while driving in Detroit

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Police say two linked shootings Monday in Detroit were targeted. The first shooting happened around 5:45 p.m. on eastbound I-94 near Chalmers Street. Someone in a white Chevrolet Impala with the license plate EMG 6198 shot at a red Dodge Challenger, hitting the driver in the ankle.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Police seek tips on June 6 shooting at Detroit laundromat

Detroit — Police are asking the public for help to find a man who shot and wounded another man at a laundromat on the city's east side. Officials said the non-fatal shooting happened at about 11 p.m. June 6 in the 11700 block of Woodward between Chicago Boulevard and the Davison Freeway.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Detroit mother stabs daughter in heart

Ashley Williams said her mother snapped and stabbed her in the chest. Now Williams, who was celebrating her 34th birthday that day, has a long road to recovery.
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Firearms#Violent Crime
fox2detroit.com

Surge in shootings spark Detroit police neighborhood sweep

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Last weekend there were two people murdered, and 32 others shot in Detroit. While police report shootings and homicides are down compared to this time last year, the recent spike has been part of a violent wave. Chief James White flooded the east side with officers...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Gunfire at Stony Creek Metropark sparks arrests, officials say

Gunfire Wednesday at Stony Creek Metropark in Shelby Township led to multiple arrests, officials said. One gunshot was fired inside the parking lot near the property's Eastwood Beach, the Huron-Clinton Metropolitan Authority said in a statement. Metroparks police immediately responded to the scene, and suspects were taken into custody, according...
SHELBY CHARTER TOWNSHIP, MI
Detroit News

Reward offered for information on Pontiac murder suspect

Pontiac – Oakland County sheriff’s detectives are asking for tips to find a Pontiac man accused in a Friday fatal shooting. Authorities warn the man may be dangerous. A reward of up to $2,000 is being offered for information leading to the whereabouts of Tony Fong Woo III, 22, of Pontiac. He is charged in the death of Jaquan Garrett, 29, of Pontiac.
PONTIAC, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Violent night in Detroit as police respond to several shootings, including at graduation party

DETROIT – It was a violent night in Detroit on Tuesday, as police responded to multiple shootings across the city, including at a graduation party. The latest of the violence took place on Patton Street and St. Martins Avenue, where four men approached the celebratory graduation party and opened fire, officials say. Two people were shot and taken to the hospital, according to police.
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Oakland Press

Suspected killer at-large, considered ‘armed and dangerous’

Officials are asking for the public’s help in locating a Pontiac man accused of fatally shooting another last Friday after the two reportedly argued. Oakland County Sheriff’s detectives identify the suspect as 22-year-old Tony Fong Woo III, accused of killing Jaquan Garrett, 29, of Pontiac. Woo is considered armed and dangerous.
PONTIAC, MI
The Oakland Press

Suspect charged in hit-and-run of child

A man accused in a hit-and-run last week that injured a 6-year-old girl has been charged with a crime. Jonathan Ismael Beron-Martinez, 23, of Pontiac faces one count of failure to stop at the scene of an accident resulting in serious impairment. If convicted, he could be sentenced up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $5,000.
PONTIAC, MI
Detroit News

Man killed in early evening shooting in Detroit Tuesday

Detroit police are working to find a suspect in connection with a fatal shooting Tuesday on the city's east side. The incident was reported around 6 p.m. near Wilshire and Dickerson, said Sgt. William O'Brien, a spokesman for the city police department. The victim, identified only as an adult male,...
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy