ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daviess County, KY

Daviess County Escapee Had Help

By Amy Adams
hot96.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDaviess County Jail Escapee Mary Lou Eggleston is still on the lam. She got away...

hot96.com

Comments / 2

Related
14news.com

Deputies investigating large metal theft in Henderson

HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a large metal theft from a trucking company. Deputies say they were called to Silver Creek Trucking on South Green Street Tuesday morning. They were responding to a report of a theft of several thousand pounds of aluminum...
HENDERSON COUNTY, KY
14news.com

Owensboro Police investigating homicide

Ky. officials find & arrest escaped inmate from Daviess Co. Ky. officials find & arrest escaped inmate from Daviess Co. Affidavit: Man arrested on 4 neglect of an animal charges, 2 dogs dead. Crews making repairs to KY 69 in Hancock Co. Updated: 11 hours ago. Crews making repairs to...
OWENSBORO, KY
14news.com

Trial underway in double murder of Daviess Co. teens

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The trial is underway for the man who was 17 at the time of a double murder in Daviess County. Chase Simmons is charged with murder and assault in the deaths of 16-year-old Amarius Winstead and 18-year-old Jasper Brown. Deputies say a third victim, 19-year-old...
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Owensboro, KY
Owensboro, KY
Crime & Safety
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
Daviess County, KY
Crime & Safety
County
Daviess County, KY
14news.com

Deputies: Man arrested on rape, kidnapping charges in Ohio Co.

OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A man was arrested after authorities say they found him with a missing girl in Ohio County. On Saturday, the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office was notified about a missing girl from Indiana in a semi-truck driven by Joseph Lewis. Authorities say they were at...
OHIO COUNTY, KY
wevv.com

Newburgh man dies in crash at Warrick County Solid Waste

A Newburgh, Indiana man was killed in an incident at Warrick County Solid Waste on Tuesday, according to authorities. The Warrick County Sheriff's Office says 69-year-old Samuel Kemp of Newburgh was killed in a crash that happened on Tuesday morning. The sheriff's office says dispatch got a call about an...
NEWBURGH, IN
14news.com

Police: Father & son arrested on drug charges in Webster Co.

PROVIDENCE, Ky. (WFIE) - A father and his teenage son were arrested after a search warrant was executed at a Providence home. Officers conducted that search warrant in the 300 block of Barret Street Monday night. They say when officers knocked on the door, a 17-year-old came to the door...
PROVIDENCE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospital Gown#Daviess County Jail#Chrysler
WEHT/WTVW

Muhlenberg County man recovers from historic procedure

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – In July of 2021, Michael Munday of Muhlenberg County began experiencing worsening heart isuses, referred to by his doctors as a “ventricular storm”. Being a relatively healthy adult, the worsening health came as a surprise to Munday, who spent a couple of stints at the University of Louisville Health’s Jewish Hospital. […]
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, KY
wevv.com

Teen cleared of charges in Evansville officer-involved shooting; New suspect charged

New information has been released on an officer-involved shooting incident that happened in Evansville in late May. During a press conference held Wednesday, the Evansville Police Department said that the original suspect in the case, 17-year-old Denali Thomas, had been released from jail, and that the attempted murder charge that was originally filed against him had been dropped.
EVANSVILLE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
hot96.com

Ferdinand Has A New Town Marshal

A Ferdinand native is poised to become the new town marshal. Kerri Blessinger is a 21 year veteran of the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Department. She is also an instructor at the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy. Town officials say Lieutenant Blessinger has special investigative skills in the areas of child...
FERDINAND, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Ferdinand names new chief of police

FERDINAND, Ind. (WEHT) – Ferdinand is about to get a new chief of police. Kerri Blessinger, will take over the job in Ferdinand. According to an official from Ferdinand, Blessinger is a 21 year veteran of the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office, She is also a Ferdinand native. Her background in managing and commanding the Vanderburgh County […]
FERDINAND, IN
WIBC.com

Evansville Police: Dogs Found Dead in Heat, Owner Arrested for Animal Neglect

EVANSVILLE, Ind.–A man from Evansville is accused of leaving two dogs to die in the heat on Monday. Police say it happened Monday around 3 p.m. in the 900 block of North Lincoln Park Drive. An animal control officer was called about four dogs at a home who were in need of help because of the weather conditions. That officer found one of the dogs had died from heat exhaustion. He later found a second dog while they were there trying to move the dogs to an air-conditioned environment. He said the second dog died while he was rushing them to safety.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

WCSO: One person dead after crash in Boonville

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Warrick County Sheriff’s Office was called to an accident with injuries early Tuesday morning. Warrick County Central Dispatch says they received a call about a crash on the 1000 block of Pelzer Road in south Boonville, Indiana around 9:15 a.m. According to a...
BOONVILLE, IN
hot96.com

Police Looking For Suspect In Homicide

Owensboro police are investigating after a fatal overnight shooting. Units were called to the 1200 block of West Seventh Street around 11 o’clock last night for a car hitting a building. Arriving officers found a bystander doing CPR on the vehicle driver. Officers took over and found a single...
OWENSBORO, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy