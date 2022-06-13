Florida gas prices make big climb in week’s time, still setting records
ORLANDO, Fla. — The price for a gallon of gas jumped another 13 cents over the past week, landing at a new state record on Monday.
Florida drivers are now paying an average of $4.89 per gallon.
That’s $1.92 more than one year ago.
The biggest daily price climbs happened over the weekend, with 6-cent increases on both Friday and Saturday.
Prices remained consistent early in the week, barely fluctuating from the $4.76 per gallon AAA reported on Monday, June 6.
Nationally, the price of gas reached a milestone this weekend, hitting the $5 a gallon mark on Saturday.
On Monday, AAA reported a slight increase, with the cost for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel at $5.01.
What it means for your wallet — more than $73 if you’re filling up an empty, average-sized 15-gallon gas tank.
