Florida State

Florida gas prices make big climb in week’s time, still setting records

By Gene Saladna, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 2 days ago

ORLANDO, Fla. — The price for a gallon of gas jumped another 13 cents over the past week, landing at a new state record on Monday.

Florida drivers are now paying an average of $4.89 per gallon.

That’s $1.92 more than one year ago.

The biggest daily price climbs happened over the weekend, with 6-cent increases on both Friday and Saturday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vn9LL_0g91zzLv00
Florida gas prices Florida gas prices as of June 13, 2022 (AAA)

Prices remained consistent early in the week, barely fluctuating from the $4.76 per gallon AAA reported on Monday, June 6.

Nationally, the price of gas reached a milestone this weekend, hitting the $5 a gallon mark on Saturday.

On Monday, AAA reported a slight increase, with the cost for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel at $5.01.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jrU2T_0g91zzLv00
AAA: Average gas prices in U.S., Florida Average gas prices in the U.S. and Florida on June 13, 2022. (AAA)

What it means for your wallet — more than $73 if you’re filling up an empty, average-sized 15-gallon gas tank.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Wjw13_0g91zzLv00
Gas prices (WFTV.com News Staff)

