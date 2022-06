Colts HC Frank Reich told reporters that second-round WR Alec Pierce is quickly acclimating to the team’s offense and is doing a great job at learning the playbook. “I think we have high expectations for him but have a lot of confidence in that whole room as you guys know. Alec (Pierce), one of the things we like about him is he’s a very smart guy. He really has learned the offense quickly,” Reich said, ColtsWire.com. “He’s done a good job so he’s going to have to compete for every snap, right? It’s a very competitive group. But yeah, we’re definitely pushing him. We’re definitely pushing him and want him to compete to get in the mix and get on the field.”

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO