With many tech workers in Central Texas hauling in more than $100,000 a year and home values soaring, it stands to reason that Austin is flush with cash. A new ranking from personal finance website SmartAsset lists Travis County as the second wealthiest county in Texas. SmartAsset based its ranking on a county’s per capita income as well as its median home value and per capita investment income.

TRAVIS COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO