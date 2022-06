Austin Wayne Self will temporarily step aside from racing after welcoming the birth of his daughter. Per a statement released by AM Racing, Self will return to driving the No. 22 Chevrolet Silverado "no later than" July 9's race at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course. Brett Moffitt, the 2018 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series champion, will begin replacing Self this Saturday at Knoxville Raceway.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO