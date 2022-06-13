Heat index could exceed 100 degrees this week

Effective: 2022-06-14 03:43:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-14 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Target Area: Breckinridge; Bullitt; Butler; Edmonson; Grayson; Hancock; Hardin; Jefferson; Logan; Meade; Ohio; Simpson; Warren EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT /8 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM EDT /8 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING TO 9 PM EDT /8 PM CDT/ WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Heat index values near 110 this afternoon. For Wednesday, heat index values of 105 to 109 are forecast. * WHERE...Portions of south central Indiana and central Kentucky. * WHEN...Until late Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
