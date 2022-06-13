Heat index could exceed 100 degrees this week

OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. — Drivers will need to watch for rolling roadblocks on I-71 in Oldham County. The rolling roadblock will start at 9 a.m. today, June 15, in the right lane of I-71 South at Exit 22 to KY 53 for Ballardsville/LaGrange and continue to Exit 14 to KY 329 for Crestwood/Pewee Valley. It will then switch to the right lane of I-71 North at mile marker 14 and continue to mile marker 22. The work is expected to be done by about 12 p.m.

OLDHAM COUNTY, KY ・ 21 HOURS AGO