EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Wednesday marks the first day of monsoon season and El Paso Water said it has made changes to better protect the community. "We’ve done a lot of sediment removal. We fixed a lot of the infrastructure that had already lived or surpassed their useful life,” said Gisela Dagnino, chief operations officer of the Stormwater Division.

EL PASO, TX ・ 12 HOURS AGO