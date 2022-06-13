ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conversations: Jennifer Egan, "The Candy House"

Kansas Public Radio
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn this edition of Conversations, Jennifer Egan talks with host Dan Skinner...

kansaspublicradio.org

Los Angeles Times

Review: Andrew Holleran should be a giant of queer literature. His new novel on aging proves it

If you buy books linked on our site, The Times may earn a commission from Bookshop.org, whose fees support independent bookstores. Andrew Holleran’s fifth novel, “The Kingdom of Sand,” announces its theme early. “This story is about the things we accumulate during a lifetime but cannot bear to part with before we die,” its unnamed narrator explains. Which is to say that it continues the project Holleran began four decades ago: elegant, contemplative works obsessed with matters of intimacy and loss.
DoYouRemember?

Melissa Sue Anderson Sided With Michael Landon During Feud With ‘Little House’ Producer Ed Friendly

Little House on the Prairie was a popular show in the ’70s, based on the books by Laura Ingalls Wilder. The books and the show shared Laura and her family’s experiences growing up in the late 1800s. Michael Landon was the creator and star of the show, and at first, he was a co-producer with Ed Friendly. However, their visions for the series didn’t quite line up.
Person
Jennifer Egan
TheDailyBeast

Very Rich Author James Patterson Bemoans ‘Racism’ Against Old White Men

Thriller novelist James Patterson bemoaned racism in an interview with The Sunday Times—against white men, that is. Patterson, who has written more than 300 books and has an estimated net worth of $800 million, complained that white men are struggling to find writing jobs in the entertainment and publishing industries, calling it “another form of racism.” The 75-year-old author said that older white men have it the worst, telling the Times that getting a job is “even harder for older writers. You don’t meet many 52-year-old white males.” According to Entertainment Weekly, Patterson made the comments after the Times observed that some of his early success is linked to his “Alex Cross” series, which stars a Black detective. In direct response, Patterson said that he “just wanted to create a character that happened to be Black” in the context of a plot-driven narrative.
ARTnews

Man Breaks Into Dallas Museum of Art and Smashes Artworks, Including Several Greek Artifacts

Click here to read the full article. A man broke into the Dallas Museum of Art on Wednesday night, significantly damaging several artworks, including three Greek artifacts and a contemporary Native American piece. According to the Dallas Morning News, Brian Hernandez, 21, shattered the museum’s glass entrance with a metal chair. Once inside, he began targeting the collection. Among the casualties of his vandalism was a 6th-century BCE Greek amphora, a ceramic vessel used to store liquids, and a Greek box dated from 450 BCE. Police said Hernandez also destroyed a delicate bowl from ancient Greece decorated with vignettes of Heracles fighting...
#Pulitzer Prize
TheDailyBeast

James Patterson Is Sorry for Claiming White Male Writers Face a ‘Form of Racism’

Hyperprolific author James Patterson has apologized for saying that white men struggle to find opportunities in publishing and entertainment due to “another form of racism.” The 75-year-old writer, speaking in an interview with The Sunday Times published earlier this week, continued, “What’s all that about? Can you get a job? Yes. Is it harder? Yes. It’s even harder for older writers. You don’t meet many 52-year-old white males.” In a short statement published Tuesday to his social media pages, Patterson was contrite. “I apologize for saying white male writers having trouble finding work is a form of racism,” he wrote. “I absolutely do not believe that racism is practiced against white writers. Please know that I strongly support a diversity of voices being heard—in literature, in Hollywood, everywhere.” Between 1976 and 2015, according to a New York Times article, Patterson had published more than 114 New York Times bestsellers. He continues to publish multiple books a year, including a recent novel in collaboration with Dolly Parton called Run, Rose, Run. Forbes reported in 2018 that his net worth was estimated at $800 million.
Vogue

A Conversation With Ottessa Moshfegh, Fashion’s Favourite Novelist

Ottessa Moshfegh is known to many as the writer who best describes what it’s like “being alive when being alive feels terrible”, according to The New Yorker– and with a cast of characters including hyper-alcoholic divorcees, catatonic orphan party girls, and the clients of what she calls a “disreputable talent agency”, it isn’t hard to see why. But there is another quality that suffuses Moshfegh’s writing too, and that’s yearning. Her misanthropes feel so terrible precisely because a sense of belonging, meaning, and home perpetually eludes them.
Variety

How ‘Evil’ Recreated the 21 Grams Science Experiment From the Early 1900s

Click here to read the full article. The third season of Paramount+ series “Evil” returned on June 12, and the show is darker than ever as it continues to straddle the worlds of science and religion. For the season opener, production designer Ray Kluga transformed an airport hangar in New York into a space for a group of scientists to experiment on dead bodies. The idea was to measure the weight of a soul, a question that goes back to the early 20th century when scientist Duncan MacDougall determined the weight lost after death was 21 grams. Kluga’s biggest challenge was in...
InsideHook

Revisiting the Spy Novels of Watergate Conspirator Howard Hunt

For entirely understandable reasons, E. Howard Hunt is best known for his role in the Watergate break-in — which resulted in him spending several years incarcerated in the mid-1970s. “He served 33 months in prison for burglary, conspiracy and wiretapping and emerged a broken man,” wrote Tim Weiner in Hunt’s New York Times obituary. But the years he spent at the CIA were also responsible for one of the stranger directions Hunt’s life went in.
hypebeast.com

Phaidon Will Release a Comprehensive Book on Lucian Freud

Covering the artist’s prolific seven decade career. Following recent monographs on HAY and the Dutch art collective DRIFT, Phaidon will release a sumptuous new volume on legendary painter Lucian Freud. The grandson of the revered psychoanalyst Sigmund Freud, Lucian carved his own path to become one of the most acclaimed artists of the 20th Century.
