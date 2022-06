Laura Buendia has been identified as one of three people killed in a June 5 shooting in Saginaw, but police said her unborn baby survived the incident. Buendia, 24, was seven months pregnant. She was transported to a hospital after the shooting where she later died, the Saginaw Police Department said in a statement. Her child was delivered and survived, the department said.

SAGINAW, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO