General Tax Information Bulletins & 1 Departmental Notice

Eight million homes across the country will start to see cost-of-living payments hit their bank accounts on July 14 as part of the Government’s package to help households amid soaring energy prices.From that date, a first instalment of £326 will start to be paid out to low-income households on benefits, the Department for Work and Pensions has announced.The second portion of the one-off £650 payment will follow in the autumn, as part of support worth £1,200 that vulnerable households will receive this year, which also includes a previously announced £150 council tax rebate.We have a responsibility to protect those who...
