General Tax Information Bulletins & 1 Departmental Notice

The IRS has just offered a gift to millions of drivers who are suffering from ever-rising gasoline costs. Taxpayers who take the standard mileage rate deduction on their tax return for the miles they log as part of their business will be able to use a figure of 62.5 cents per mile for the last six months of 2022, the IRS announced Thursday. That is up 4 cents from the rate effective for the first six months of the year.

INCOME TAX ・ 5 DAYS AGO