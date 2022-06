The number of COVID-19 cases in Kentucky rose nearly 40 percent last week as hospitalizations also experienced an increase. During the week ending Sunday, 13,497 new cases were reported, up 38.3 percent from the 9,761 cases announced the previous week, according to the Kentucky Department for Public Health (KDPH). Two weeks ago, the number of cases rose 36.7 percent from the previous week.

