Atlanta, TX

Police: Shooting between family members kills 1 at hospital

 2 days ago

ATLANTA (AP) — Police say one person was killed and another critically hurt when family members began shooting at each other at Grady Memorial Hospital in downtown Atlanta.

Atlanta Police Deputy Chief Charles Hampton says the family came to the hospital after a separate incident in nearby DeKalb County late Sunday.

Hampton says the scene was quickly contained and there was never a threat of an active shooter.

Police say they believe they’re looking for three shooters.

Police did not immediately identify any suspects but Hampton says investigators believe everyone involved belonged to the same family.

Comments / 3

Barbara
2d ago

How very sad.... What a World we live in & I'm certain God is Not please!!! This Family will forevet be broken because of this.. Blessings to them all but i hope the shooter's are caught and punished to the fullest!!

Reply(1)
2
 

