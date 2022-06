Iowa producer thankful severe storms missed his farm. A southwest Iowa farmer says his farm wasn’t impacted by recent severe storms in his area. Jeff Jorgenson raises corn and soybeans near Sidney in Fremont County. “Red Oak had some hail, over by Clarinda there was hail, up by Silver City and a little south of Malvern,” he said. “There’s been hail around and obviously we know the state of Nebraska has had some real hailstorms. We probably dodged some bullets in that regard compared to the state of Nebraska.”

IOWA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO