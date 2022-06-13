Erie Pro-choice Activists Plan Protests
After the Roe v. Wade leak from the Supreme court, Pro-choice activist group Erie County United started organizing bi-weekly meetings to get their message heard. ECU plans...www.erienewsnow.com
After the Roe v. Wade leak from the Supreme court, Pro-choice activist group Erie County United started organizing bi-weekly meetings to get their message heard. ECU plans...www.erienewsnow.com
i love how everyone hust casually talk about a leak from the Supreme Court.... that is a huge problem and was done to create turmoil in the country.... there is no other reason... there are no accidents
Comments / 5