ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

Erie Pro-choice Activists Plan Protests

By Megan Solensky
erienewsnow.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter the Roe v. Wade leak from the Supreme court, Pro-choice activist group Erie County United started organizing bi-weekly meetings to get their message heard. ECU plans...

www.erienewsnow.com

Comments / 5

Ryan Cerrie
2d ago

i love how everyone hust casually talk about a leak from the Supreme Court.... that is a huge problem and was done to create turmoil in the country.... there is no other reason... there are no accidents

Reply
3
Related
chautauquatoday.com

State reports COVID death in Chautauqua County

New York State reported 38 new deaths due to COVID-19 from Saturday, June 11 to Monday, June 13. In the latest update from Governor Kathy Hochul's Office, one of the 38 deaths related to the virus was reported in Chautauqua County. The CDC reports that Chautauqua County's COVID-19 community level remains at medium. Hochul says New Yorkers should take a test before traveling, stay home if you feel unwell and keep up to date with vaccinations and boosters doses.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
YourErie

City of Erie to honor Juneteenth

The City of Erie is honoring Juneteenth this weekend with a block party while celebrating African American culture. Juneteenth is a federal holiday that celebrates the freedom of African American slaves with it’s origins on June 19, 1865. There are several events to celebrate the holiday this weekend, including a block party on June 18 […]
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Lake City Fire Company to Hold 96th Annual Carnival this Week

Lake City Fire Company is holding its 96th annual carnival this week. It runs from 5 to 10 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 1 to 10 p.m. Saturday at the Station 56 firehouse on 2232 Rice Ave. The fundraiser features live music, food, bingo, Chinese auction, games, drawings and a...
LAKE CITY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Erie County, PA
Government
Erie County, PA
Society
Local
Pennsylvania Society
Erie, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Erie, PA
County
Erie County, PA
Erie, PA
Society
erienewsnow.com

Revival Services Hosted Outdoors in Gibson Park

One church service was a little different Sunday. Instead of listening to sermons inside a church building, one group decided to spread their testimony outdoors with a revival service at Gibson Park in North East. The group organized by Ken Traister thought it was best to spread the gospel on...
NORTH EAST, PA
YourErie

Coronavirus: Erie County again at ‘medium risk’

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has again noted that Erie County is at medium risk for community transmission of COVID-19. Last month, Erie County was bumped into the high category as cases rose weekly. Then, the daily average from week to week was more than 100 reported cases. Now, rates […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Hope on Horseback moving to new Waterford home

A local nonprofit is packing up and riding to its new home in east Erie County. For over 40 years, Hope on Horseback Therapeutic Riding Center has been located in Fairview helping children and adults with special needs. On Tuesday, seven horses were loaded up in trailers to head to their new home at Amber […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Roe V Wade#Protest#People For Life#The Supreme Court
erienewsnow.com

Fairview Graduate Has Devoted Her Life To Military Service

Since 1998, Leslie Kindling has never stopped putting one foot in front of the other. A decorated officer for the Navy and U.S. Marine Corp., her service has gone above and beyond. Captain Kindling has logged more than 1,000 flight hours in over a dozen aircraft. She told Erie News...
FAIRVIEW, PA
erienewsnow.com

The Brig Cigar Lounge Coming to Downtown Erie

The latest business among the Erie Downtown Development Corporation projects is a cigar lounge. The Brig Cigar Lounge will be located on the third floor of the Bonnell Building on State Street above the Primo Tailor business. The business will be formally announced during a private event Wednesday evening at...
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Erie County law enforcement instrumental in federal guilty plea

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Several Erie County law enforcement agencies were instrumental in a recent guilty plea in federal court. On June 13, Andrew Knepp, 44, of Clearfield, pleaded guilty to conspiring to distributing some 500 grams or more of a substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine from July 2019 to June 2020. He is scheduled […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Protests
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
2 On Your Side

Free rabies clinic to be held in Chautauqua Co. July 7

CLYMER, N.Y. — If you live in Chautauqua Co. and your pet is due for a rabies vaccination soon, there's a chance to get it taken care of for free next month. The Chautauqua Co. Department of Health and Human Services Division of Public Health will hold a free clinic July 7. It will take place from 5-7 PM at the Tow of Clymer Highway building at 8026 Rt. 474.
yourerie

Pool at Rodger Young Park opens for the season

Erie School District approves budget with tax increase. Erie residents voice opinions on public safety funding. Pennsylvania Higher Education System calls for additional …. Sail training program at U.S. Brig Niagara to begin. Suspects wanted in multiple robberies arrested. Staying cool will cost more this summer | Morning …. PA...
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Two Hundred Thousand Dollars for Solar Panels at Central Fire Station

Solar power could soon become a big power source at Central Fire Station on West 12th St. in Erie. “The solar panels and battery storage that will be on the roof of the Central Fire Station will be able to help the fire station, at least operate off grid if it's needed to,” said Johnny Richardson of Green Mountain Energy Company.
ERIE, PA
PublicSource

Gainey wants Pittsburgh healthcare giants to pitch into the city budget. In Erie, they already do.

Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey is in the process of conducting private talks with UPMC and Allegheny Health Network leaders in an effort to get the hospital giants to “pay their fair share” to the city. While Pittsburgh officials have wrestled with the issue for decades, they need only look about 100 miles north for an example of what a solution can look like.
PITTSBURGH, PA
millcreektownship.com

MILLCREEK VEHICLES FOR SALE

Millcreek Township will receive sealed bids, labeled “MILLCREEK TOWNSHIP VEHICLES FOR SALE” until 2:00 PM on Thursday, June 23, 2022 at the Municipal Building of the Millcreek Township Supervisors, c/o Sheryl Williams, Township Secretary, 3608 West 26th Street, Erie, PA 16506-2037, at which time and place all bids will be publicly opened and read aloud. Bids shall be announced at the meeting of the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at 5:30 p.m. at the Municipal Building, at which time action to award may be taken. A complete list of items available for sale can be found on the Millcreek Township website at: www.millcreektownship.com. Most items valued under $2,000. Items available for viewing upon request. Please call 814-833-1111, ext. 345 to arrange an appointment. Millcreek Township reserves the right to reject any or all bids or to waive any informalities or minor deviations in the bidding.
MILLCREEK TOWNSHIP, PA
YourErie

Hope on Horseback packs up and rides to new home

One local nonprofit is packing up and riding to their new home in East Erie County. Hope on Horseback Therapeutic Riding Center has called Fairview home since 1981, but the organization will be moving to Amber Meadow Farm in Waterford. “It’s been home. This is where the program started and there’s just a lot of […]
WATERFORD, PA
erienewsnow.com

Temporary Bridge To Be Built in Corry

People living in Corry have gotten used to a longer commute due to a bridge closure on Route 6. This came after storms damaged the foundation of the bridge. It's a crucial stretch of road, and the detour is a headache for local business owners. Kerri Rotunda, the General Manager...
CORRY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy