Erie Pro-choice Activists Plan Protests

Millcreek Township will receive sealed bids, labeled “MILLCREEK TOWNSHIP VEHICLES FOR SALE” until 2:00 PM on Thursday, June 23, 2022 at the Municipal Building of the Millcreek Township Supervisors, c/o Sheryl Williams, Township Secretary, 3608 West 26th Street, Erie, PA 16506-2037, at which time and place all bids will be publicly opened and read aloud. Bids shall be announced at the meeting of the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at 5:30 p.m. at the Municipal Building, at which time action to award may be taken. A complete list of items available for sale can be found on the Millcreek Township website at: www.millcreektownship.com. Most items valued under $2,000. Items available for viewing upon request. Please call 814-833-1111, ext. 345 to arrange an appointment. Millcreek Township reserves the right to reject any or all bids or to waive any informalities or minor deviations in the bidding.

MILLCREEK TOWNSHIP, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO