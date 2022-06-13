ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Just memories remain of former Charlotte drag strip, now a public walking trail

By Brett Baldeck
Fox 46 Charlotte
 2 days ago

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A powerful piece of racing history is right in Charlotte’s backyard. Hundreds of people visit the site every day, without even knowing it.

Charlotte is known for its rich racing history on oval tracks, but it’s also where a lot of drag racers got their start back in the day. Shuffletown Dragway drew thousands of spectators in the 60s, 70s and 80s before a growing Queen City put the brakes on racing.

When people stop by Shuffletown Park in north Charlotte, they’ll find an oddly paved walking trail. The pavement wasn’t made for walking, but if you do decide to get your steps in, you’ll be on a piece of motorsports history. It’s the former Shuffletown Dragway.

“It served as a backdrop for just a piece of Americana,” said Joel Collins.

Thousands attend open house at North Wilkesboro Speedway

The Shuffletown Grill on Rozzelles Ferry Road is a remaining piece of that Americana. It opened around the same time as the drag way back in 1957. It’s where you can find old photos, memorabilia and people who used to race or spectate at the old track.

“We would try and sneak in sometimes and sometimes we could buy a ticket when we could afford it. As far racing, it was closed by the time my team formed and I could race, but I worked with my brother there, my father and all our friends raced there so we were there every Sunday,” said Collins.

Gates opened every Sunday at 11 a.m., but engines couldn’t fire before noon out of respect for church services nearby.

“The drag way was developed for I think a combination of the police and the kids on the streets to give them a place to race and run their cars,” said Collins.

Some of the cars that raced at Shuffletown ended up breaking records.

“Two of the drivers who raced at Shuffletown their cars are at the Smithsonian in Washington and a part of their tour they did stop at Shuffletown,” said Collins.

33 years of NASCAR history back open to the public

The brakes were put on any further racing in the early 90s as the Shuffletown community became annexed as part of the City of Charlotte.

Nearby neighborhoods were built, and a noise ordinance was put in place. Now the drag way is just a distant memory, but it hasn’t been forgotten.

“It’s a really important part of our history and it meant a lot to a lot of people,” said Collins.

When Shuffletown Dragway was first opened in the 1950s, the track was a quarter-mile in length but was shortened twice as cars got increasingly faster and needed more space to slow down.

The former drag way can be found by visiting Shuffletown Park and walking to the trail behind the volleyball courts. The track portion of the trail runs from near Bellhaven Boulevard to I-485.

Fox 46 Charlotte

