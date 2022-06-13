Oman, Tanzania set up mutual investment fund

June 13 (Reuters) - Oman and Tanzania have set up a mutual investment fund that aims to invest in several sectors, including agriculture, fishing and mining, the state-owned Oman News Agency cited the sultanate's foreign minister Badr al-Busaidi as saying on Monday.

Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan is on a state visit to Oman.

Reporting by Moataz Mohamed, Editing by Catherine Evans

