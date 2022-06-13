ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, IL

Five Southern Illinois counties at ‘high’ community level

By Robert Thies
cilfm.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFive Southern Illinois counties are now considered at high community level for COVID-19....

www.cilfm.com

wfcnnews.com

IDPH: Five local counties at "high risk" for COVID-19 spread

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS - Five local Southern Illinois counties are at a "high risk" for spread of COVID-19, according to IDPH. Those counties include Franklin, Williamson, Jackson, Johnson, and Massac. Residents within those counties are advised to... • Wear a well-fitting mask indoors in public, regardless of vaccination status (including in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
wsiu.org

COVID outbreak reported at Illinois veterans home

The Illinois Department of Public Health is reporting a COVID-19 outbreak at the state veterans’ home in Manteno – just north of Kankakee. Sixteen residents and six staff members have tested positive. Some people are displaying mild symptoms and others report no symptoms. IDPH says all infected residents...
MANTENO, IL
Du Quoin Evening Call

Miss Illinois is crowned

MARION -- Five days of interviews, rehearsals, performances, and lots of smiles ended at the Marion Cultural and Civic Center Saturday evening with the crowning of a new Miss Illinois 2022. Monica Nia Jones, Miss Windy City, will wear the crown and represent Illinois at the Miss America competition in...
MARION, IL
wish989.com

Rebuilding Southern Illinois: Interstate Projects Highlight Year Four of Rebuild Illinois

CARBONDALE – Entering Year Four of Rebuild Illinois, the Illinois Department of Transportation announced Monday that major projects to modernize and improve Interstates 24 and 57 in southern Illinois are planned or underway, highlighting an ongoing commitment made possible by Gov. JB Pritzker’s historic, bipartisan capital program. Ten major projects on both interstates combined represent a total investment of more than $350 million, improving safety and mobility while sustaining and creating good-paying jobs throughout the region.
ILLINOIS STATE
Effingham Radio

COVID Cases Declining In Illinois

COVID-19 cases are going down in Illinois. Health officials say the state is averaging just under four-thousand cases per day over the last week. This is first time the state has reported an average below four-thousand since May 3rd. The number of daily cases has dropped nearly 21-percent in the...
ILLINOIS STATE
khqa.com

Illinois Senator resigns, effective immediately

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — An Illinois Senator has suddenly resigned. State Senator Rachelle Aud Crowe, D-Maryville, announced her resignation Wednesday, which became effective that morning. Crowe says she has been confirmed by the United States Senate to serve as the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Illinois. “Since...
ILLINOIS STATE
Central Illinois Proud

Nearly $1.6M coming to Illinois food banks

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois Department of Human Services has received $1,584,000 in federal funding to support eight food banks across Illinois, Congresswoman Cheri Bustos (IL-17) announced. The funding comes from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Food and Nutrition Services, for The Emergency Food Assistance Program,...
ILLINOIS STATE
WIFR

Illinois residents warned to stay vigilant of tick bites

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - Take precautions against tick bites- residents hear the same warning each year. But that warning helps prevent contracting illnesses like Lyme disease and spotted fever. A thorough tick-check is in the best interest of individuals, children and pets after spending time in areas near wooded areas,...
theshoppersweekly.com

JCHS to present “Bootlegging in So. Illinois”

On Saturday June 18 at 2 p.m. the Jefferson County Historical Society will present a program on bootlegging in Southern Illinois. The program will be in the Schweinfurth Museum at the Historical Village. Growing up in the small village of Kell in Southern Illinois, Brian Alvis showed an interest in the arts at an early age. Brian’s first publication came in a local magazine and later he self-published a short story, teaming up with photographer Robbie Edwards. Partners in art and life, they reside in Southern Illinois and continue to progress as artists together. They released their second book, Bootlegger in 2019 about the Rose Gang, a fictional family of moonshiners that tangle with Charlie Birger and all the crazy characters from the 1920’s. Let’s take a trip back in time to the wild and wooly days of Prohibition in Southern Illinois. Little Egypt was run by two very famous gangs, the Shelton Brothers, and the Birger Gang. Meet the author and photographer who brought this wonderful story to life. It’s a great way to learn about an era long forgotten and have a few laughs along the way.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, IL
wsiu.org

Excessive Heat Warning in effect for southern Illinois

The daytime temperature may reach 100 degrees this week as excessive heat covers the region. The National Weather Service office in Paducah says the last time we reached the 100-degree mark in Carbondale was back in July 2012. It's June 2016 for both Cape Girardeau and Paducah. Forecasters say several...
CARBONDALE, IL
northernpublicradio.org

This rare flower grows almost exclusively in the Illinois River Valley

The banks of the Illinois River are just about the only place in the world you can spot a decurrent false aster growing in its natural habitat. The small, daisy-like white flower is also known as the claspingleaf doll's daisy. Its historical range included much of Illinois and Missouri. But the actions of humans impeded much of its growth potential.
ILLINOIS STATE
Central Illinois Proud

Will Illinois' power last throughout the heat?

Help The Baby Fold this Friday; WMBD/WYZZ taking …. CI ROAD TRIP: Special Olympics needs volunteers for …. Fan giveaway begins at McLean County Salvation Army. On the Record: Gary Rabine pushes for Republican …. Is it hot enough to cook an egg outside?. 6-15-22-Truth Test: Mary Miller vs. Rodney...
PEORIA, IL

