UPDATE: Kennesaw issued the following statement through their spokesperson, Communication and Engagement Manager Rebecca Graham:. The City of Kennesaw has issued a business license to Dent Myers Enterprises Inc., doing business as Wildman’s Civil War Surplus (hereinafter referred to as “business license holder”). The business license holder went through the procedural process that is required by all businesses within the City of Kennesaw when applying for a new business license. This process includes on-site inspections by the Cobb County Fire Marshall’s Office and the City of Kennesaw Building Official. The business license holder obtained a Certificate of Occupancy and ultimately a legal business license. Dent Myers Enterprises Inc., doing business as Wildman’s Civil War Surplus, is legally permitted to operate within the city limits of the City of Kennesaw.

KENNESAW, GA ・ 20 HOURS AGO