Mesa County Public Health: WIC Program on Formula Shortage

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Mesa County is not exception when it comes to trauma. It comes in all forms: PTD, violence, and betrayal. But, with the help of the Victim Advocate Program, VAP, trauma gets a little easier. I spoke with Tracy Baker, the coordinator of the program in Grand Junction. She says “they call in victim advocates that respond on scene really in the immediate aftermath of the incident while the deputies are still there.” The program started back in the 1990′s and their mission has stayed the same. Help a crime victim first navigate the court system from the first charge to case closed. Baker says the ultimate goal is to help the victims heal.

GRAND JUNCTION, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO