Mesa County, CO

Mesa County Public Health: WIC Program on Formula Shortage

By (Hannah Hickman)
KJCT8
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Mesa County Public Health WIC program is helping families out during...

www.kjct8.com

westernslopenow.com

Hearings postponed for Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters

Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters appeared at the Justice Center on Tuesday for two separate court cases. Both hearings are postponed until August 5 on mutual agreement from attorneys on both sides. Peters, who is currently running for Colorado Secretary of State, was in high spirits on Tuesday, June 14...
MESA COUNTY, CO
KJCT8

Victim Advocate Program

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Mesa County is not exception when it comes to trauma. It comes in all forms: PTD, violence, and betrayal. But, with the help of the Victim Advocate Program, VAP, trauma gets a little easier. I spoke with Tracy Baker, the coordinator of the program in Grand Junction. She says “they call in victim advocates that respond on scene really in the immediate aftermath of the incident while the deputies are still there.” The program started back in the 1990′s and their mission has stayed the same. Help a crime victim first navigate the court system from the first charge to case closed. Baker says the ultimate goal is to help the victims heal.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Stage 1 fire restrictions implemented across western Colorado

MONTROSE, Colo. (KJCT) - As of midnight Tuesday, the Uncompahgre and Gunnison Field Offices set Stage 1 fire restrictions in place. “The fire danger indices within the Southwest District are at very high to extreme, including high elevations,” said acting Southwest District Fire Management Officer James Savage. “These restrictions are being put in place due to the persistent drought and weather conditions.”
MONTROSE, CO
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

The Reasons Why These Out-of-Staters Moved To Grand Junction Colorado

When you stop to think about it, you realize that everybody has a story. The more people I meet, the more I realize the Grand Junction community is a blend of transplants and natives. I think it's safe to say that most of the people I know personally are not originally from Grand Junction and many of them came here from other states. I'm always curious to know what brought them here.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre, and Gunnison National Forests implement stage 1 fire restrictions

GMUG NAT’L FORESTS, Colo. (KJCT) - Stage 1 fire restrictions are in effect for the Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre, and Gunnison National Forests as of Friday, June 17. Under Stage 1 fire restrictions, campfires are only allowed within designated fire grates in developed campgrounds. Fires of any kind are banned outside of developed areas. Smoking is banned outside of enclosed vehicles, buildings, developed recreation sites, and completely barren areas. Explosives of any kind, including fireworks and explosive targets, are banned. Welding or operation of open-flame welding torches is banned. Combustion engines without installed spark arrestors in working condition are banned.
MESA, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Garfield County washes hands of past complaints about alleged Cedar Ridge Ranch code violations

A contentious feud between neighbors of an agritourism guest ranch near Carbondale and its owners reached what the Garfield County commissioners’ lead attorney called a “watershed” moment Tuesday. In essence, county legal and code enforcement staff asked the commissioners to reset the clock regarding ongoing complaints about...
GARFIELD COUNTY, CO
KJCT8

UPDATE: Six rescued from Colorado River, one person dies

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Update: The woman who was taken to the hospital after being pulled out of the river near the 5th Street Bridge has died. According to the Mesa County Sherriff’s Office, the Mesa County Coroner’s Office is responsible for determining the person’s cause of death and will release the person’s name when appropriate.
MESA COUNTY, CO
KJCT8

Camper fire reported on Dorothy Avenue

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A fire inside a camper trailer has been reported on Dorothy Avenue. One trailer was consumed and another was damaged. Currently, no injuries or deaths have been reported. Current details are scarce, but more will be released as they become available.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
westernslopenow.com

Battling for the Primary: District 55 Race

The Redlands Rotary Club was the host of a Republican debate for Colorado House of Representatives District 55 on Friday, June 10 in Grand Junction. Rick Taggart and Patricia Weber are the two GOP candidates battling for primary votes, and since Weber called heads at the coin toss, she’s up first. “One of the things we don’t have right now in the house, especially on the Republican side, is a doctor in the house,” said Weber.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

KJCT INFLATION GAS

A WARNING FROM THE MESA COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE. INCOMING HOT WEATHER MEANS YOU NEED TO BE EXTREMELY CAREFUL OUTDOORS.
MESA COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Experts warn about being outdoors in extreme heat after Colorado Springs bicyclist dies

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., (KRDO) -- Colorado in June is a beautiful time to explore the outdoors, but during high-temperature days, experts advise staying away from strenuous hikes and activities. Over the weekend, a 52-year-old Colorado Springs mountain biker lost his life after running out of water on a trail in Mesa County. Saturday at 6:45 The post Experts warn about being outdoors in extreme heat after Colorado Springs bicyclist dies appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KJCT8

County Clerk Tina Peters facing felony charges; indictment arraignment pushed back

MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KJCT) - Mesa County Court Clerk Tina Peters appeared in court yesterday and received a continuance after the judge overseeing her case pushed back the arraignment on a 13-count criminal indictment against Peters and her Chief Deputy Belinda Knisely. Peters is facing criminal felony charges for allegedly tampering with election equipment and official misconduct. She is also charged with obstruction.
MESA COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Cyclist Runs Out Of Water, Dies On Palisade Plunge; 3 Other Cyclists Rescued

MESA COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A 52-year-old man from Colorado Springs passed away Saturday afternoon while mountain biking in western Colorado on the Palisade Plunge trail. He reportedly ran out of water. Three other cyclists found the man near mile marker 28 of the trail and called 911 at 6:45 p.m., the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office stated in a press release. He was described as suffering from “heat-related illness.” Search and rescue personnel and a medical helicopter were sent to the remote area, but efforts to save the cyclist’s life were not successful. (file photo credit: Jordan Siemens/Stone/Getty Images) According to the sheriff’s office,...
PALISADE, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Fentanyl distribution arrests part of U.S. Attorney’s effort to curb fentanyl deaths

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KRDO) -- Mark Harold and Junior Anthony Highline, both of Grand Junction, are facing federal fentanyl distribution charges following their arrest on May 25, 2022. The allegations include that fentanyl they distributed resulted in death. In recent months, the United States District Attorney's Office for the District of Colorado has told 13 The post Fentanyl distribution arrests part of U.S. Attorney’s effort to curb fentanyl deaths appeared first on KRDO.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO

