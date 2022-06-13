ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, GA

Very hot and humid workweek

By Tyler Allender
WTVM
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The heat is on this week! Most days will have highs well into the 90s (generally mid 90s) but when you factor in the humidity, it will feel like the triple...

www.wtvm.com

WTVM

Another big dose of heat, humidity and PM storms

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Mother Nature looks to deliver another round of rain and strong storms after another pump of high heat and humidity. While rain coverage starts to go down the rest of the week, the heat isn’t expected to let up! We’ll have hazy sun Wednesday with clouds building this afternoon. Look for another wave of showers and thunderstorms coming from the north and east this afternoon and this evening, mainly between 2 and 11 PM ET; once again, some may be strong or severe and capable of producing of gusty winds and/or small hail. Frequent lightning and heavy rain are a given, but at least many of us will cool off once again later in the day after topping out in the mid to upper 90s with a heat index of 105-110°. Please take water breaks often if you have to be outside! Any storms Thursday and Friday should be spottier with about a 20-30% coverage. Although the heat index may be closer to 100 to 105°, it will still be very hot and muggy. A weak cold front is expected to swing through Saturday bringing a lot of the moisture with it; that should usher in a noticeable drop in humidity by Sunday (Father’s Day) with high temperatures in the low to mid 90s. Another ridge of high pressure kicks in next week and it could be stronger than this week’s meaning little to no rain early to mid next week with highs in the upper 90s, perhaps hitting 100° in some spots along with a rise in humidity once again.
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Roasting in the high heat and humidity

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Our early season heat wave isn’t unheard of, in fact, we won’t have record heat. However, it is hotter and more humid than normal for June so you need to take frequent breaks and stay hydrated if you’re outside for any length of time! We’ll have hazy sun and clouds on this Tuesday. Highs reach the mid 90s with feels like temperatures between 105 and 110 this afternoon, which is why we all have a Heat Advisory! Some spotty late day and evening storms are anticipated with about 30-40% coverage if they can get going; they are expected to start northeast and work southwest. Another scorcher coming Wednesday with locally heavy rain and strong storms around perhaps at the end of the day lasting well into the evening. There will be little change in the pattern Thursday and Friday, maybe just a gradual decrease in rain coverage (closer to 20-30%). While we aren’t expecting cooler temperatures anytime soon, some relief in the humidity department is possible by Father’s Day weekend. In turn, we really aren’t expecting any rain to cool you off. We are calling for it to stay extremely hot through early to mid next week as the heat builds (perhaps even more than this week)! Please take care of the elderly, kids, pets as well as yourself!
COLUMBUS, GA
wrbl.com

Weather Aware: Strong storms and oppressive heat

COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL)-The heat remains the top story but wel add in storms for the late afternoon and evening, some storms may contain strong winds and small hail. A majority of today will stay dry, hot and very humid with temperatures warming quickly through the morning and afternoon. Expect temperatures to move into the 90s by midday and then into the upper 90s by the afternoon. Don’t be surprised to see areas in the triple digits, especially if rain holds off.
COLUMBUS, GA
City
Columbus, GA
wrbl.com

Heat arrives with just a few sporadic showers for relief

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Get ready for the heat! Already seeing heat index values climb into the upper 90s Sunday afternoon with higher indices expected this week. Ridge of high pressure continues to build in overhead Monday as the heat bubble sores temperatures to the mid to upper 90s by Monday afternoon. Heat continues through midweek as we see heat index values approach 100-105 degrees. If we get lucky we will cool off by a few sporadic showers and storms, but the heat and humidity sticks around this week.
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Fetch Park closed until 5 p.m. due to extreme heat conditions

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - If you can’t take the heat - stay inside... isn’t that how the saying goes?. This week, the heat is on! According to our Meteorologist Tyler Allender, this week will have highs well into the 90s (generally mid 90s) but when you factor in the humidity, it will feel like the triple digits at times - so please take frequent breaks if you’re outside for any length of time.
COLUMBUS, GA
wrbl.com

Heat Advisory through 8 PM/7 PM CDT

COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL)-Heat Advisory for the entire News 3 viewing area through 8 PM or 7 PM CDT, heat indices will range between 105 to 110 degrees. Remember to stay hydrated and take frequent breaks if you must be outside. High temperatures will be the same today with most of...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Can hot playgrounds be dangerous?

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The playground is empty as temperatures continue to rise in Chattahoochee Valley, so parents are opting for some alternative ways to entertain children while school is out, but the temperatures are scorching. “It’s just too hot, the playground, she even knows early in the morning, it’s...
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

UPDATE: Power outages affecting downtown Columbus, surrounding areas

UPDATE, 6/15/2022 6:50 p.m.: According to Georgia Power, the outages have been resolved. The source of the outages were due to an equipment issue. COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Power outages are affecting the area of downtown Columbus and adjacent neighborhoods. According to Georgia Power, around 2,600 customers are impacted as of about 5:30 p.m. The […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash at Talbotton Road and 2nd Avenue

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A traffic crash has part of the roadway shut down. The crash has occurred at the intersection of Talbotton Road and 2nd Avenue. Currently traffic from Talbotton Road is not able to turn onto 2nd Avenue at the site of the crash. Information about possible injuries is not available at this […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Preliminaries for Miss Georgia kicked off at RiverCenter in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A good thing for our local economy has been the movie being filmed and the Miss Georgia Scholarship Competition. It’s the event’s 77th year, and tonight the Competition Preliminaries kicked off. Ladies from across Georgia dressed in their best as they took to the...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

WTVM Editorial 06/15/22: We Can Ease Gas Prices

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - As I wrote this editorial, gas prices around Columbus and east Alabama stood very close to $5 a gallon. In other states, that once unthinkable highwater mark has been surpassed. If you think the price of gas is going up every single day, you’d be right....
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Fashion enthusiast talks on Juneteenth exhibit at Columbus Library

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - One of the unusual events during Juneteenth is fashion enthusiast Kenneth Green’s exhibit at the Columbus Library. Green has researched Black American history in Columbus and around the state and has identified several women who made significant impacts. He tells their stories and displays some...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Firefighters in Columbus ramp up water training for the summer

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - With more and more people out on the water, drownings are not uncommon this time of year. We recently reported on a 13-year-old who died after drowning in West Point Lake over the weekend. As the heat rises and people head towards the Hooch or lakes,...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Splash pad to hold grand opening tomorrow in Cusseta

CUSSETA, Ga. (WTVM) - What’s a better way to beat the heat for kids than on city splash pads?. Cusseta will open a pad for the summer starting tomorrow at the Recreation Center. You can visit Tuesday through Saturday in the afternoon. The cost is $2 for a child...
CUSSETA, GA
WRBL News 3

Crews on scene of fire on Hwy 165 in Phenix City

UPDATE: 6/15/22 7:16 pm CST A family member tells News 3, that his paralyzed mother-in-law was trapped inside the home during the fire, but her husband was able to make it out. The family member says the fire started in the kitchen. News 3 has not been able to confirm this with the coroner or […]
PHENIX CITY, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Opelika's Juneteenth celebration to feature Lady K of 'American Idol'

Opelika is celebrating Juneteenth with a performance from American Idol finalist Lady K this Sunday. The Opelika Juneteenth Celebration is open to all and will begin at 3 p.m. on Sunday at the Courthouse Square. “It’s not black and white, it’s the day for all of us to celebrate freedom,”...
OPELIKA, AL
41nbc.com

Woman hospitalized, granddaughter drowns on fishing trip

LAGRANGE, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia woman remains in critical condition, two days after she was injured and her granddaughter drowned while they were fishing on a lake. Sgt. Stewart Smith of the Troup County Sheriff’s Office says Monday that 40-year-old Stephanie Walker was in Wellstar West Georgia Medical Center.
TROUP COUNTY, GA

