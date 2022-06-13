ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Eagles WR Devon Allen runs third-fastest 110-meter hurdles in history

By Kevin Patra
NFL
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhiladelphia Eagles wide receiver Devon Allen displayed his world-class athleticism over the weekend, running the third-fastest time in track and field history in the 110-meter hurdles on Sunday. Allen won the 110-meter hurdles at the New York Grand Prix in New...

