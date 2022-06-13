Eagles WR Devon Allen runs third-fastest 110-meter hurdles in history

As the Washington Commanders opened mandatory minicamp Tuesday, coach Ron Rivera addressed the $100,000 fine handed down to defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio last week. "This is not [about] the fact that he exercised his right to free speech. This is about him impacting the football team," Rivera said, via Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post. "I believe in the first amendment very strongly. … But the thing we all have to understand with these rights, these freedoms come tremendous responsibility, and we have to understand that as well. This is about the impact that was made on our football team, the distraction it has become. It's a very serious question and topic, but at the end of the day, it did impact us, and that's why I did what I did."

