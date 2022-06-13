Hastings man arrested for meth

MERRICK COUNTY, Neb. — Two people are in the Merrick County Jail after drugs were found in the vehicles in two separate traffic stops. According to the Nebraska State Patrol, the first traffic stop occurred in Central City, at approximately 9:30 p.m. Sunday. During the traffic stop, an NSP K-9 detected the odor of a controlled substance inside the vehicle. A search of the vehicle revealed 145 grams of methamphetamine and smaller amounts of cocaine, psilocybin mushrooms, oxycodone pills, alprazolam pills, dextroamphetamine pills, liquid methamphetamine, and drug paraphernalia.
