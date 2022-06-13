ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hastings, NE

Hastings man arrested for meth

By NTV News
NebraskaTV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHASTINGS, Neb. — A Hastings man has been arrested after more than one pound of meth was found during a...

NebraskaTV

GI man found with multiple drugs in home pleads not guilty to federal charges

A Grand Island man facing federal charges after he was found with a large amount of drugs in his apartment following a report of a male who had overdosed has pled not guilty. According to federal court records, Hassan pled not guilty to charges of distribution of 50 grams or more of meth, possession of more than 50 grams of meth with intent to distribute, possession of fentanyl and methamphetamine with intent to distribute, distribution of five grams or more of meth, distribution of meth and aiding and abetting distribution of meth.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Two northern Nebraskans arrested after drug investigation in Merrick County

CENTRAL CITY, Neb. -- Two people have been arrested as part of an ongoing drug investigation in central Nebraska. The Nebraska State Patrol, with assistance of the SNARE Drug Task Force, Merrick County Sheriff’s Office, and Central City Police Department, made the arrests on Sunday and Monday. The investigation resulted in the location of several controlled substances in traffic stops in central Nebraska, NSP said.
MERRICK COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Hastings Police use TASER weapon to detain man fleeing scene, find drugs

HASTINGS, NE — A Harvard man is facing multiple charges after police say he fled the scene of a traffic stop. Hastings Police say officers stopped 41-year-old Robert Young Jr. for a traffic violation in the 400 block of North Baltimore Avenue around 1:30 Wednesday morning. They determined probable cause for a search and called for a K-9 unit. When informed, police say Young took off on foot and tried to get rid of meth by scattering it on the surroundings. Officers detained him using a TASER weapon.
HASTINGS, NE
NebraskaTV

Two arrested for drugs following separate Merrick County traffic stops

MERRICK COUNTY, Neb. — Two people are in the Merrick County Jail after drugs were found in the vehicles in two separate traffic stops. According to the Nebraska State Patrol, the first traffic stop occurred in Central City, at approximately 9:30 p.m. Sunday. During the traffic stop, an NSP K-9 detected the odor of a controlled substance inside the vehicle. A search of the vehicle revealed 145 grams of methamphetamine and smaller amounts of cocaine, psilocybin mushrooms, oxycodone pills, alprazolam pills, dextroamphetamine pills, liquid methamphetamine, and drug paraphernalia.
MERRICK COUNTY, NE
KSNB Local4

Campbell man indicted on federal drug charges

OMAHA, Neb. (KSNB) - A federal grand jury has indicted a Campbell man on drug and weapons charges. The U.S. Attorney’s office said Jeremy A. Kinney, 48, is charged in a three-count Indictment. Count I charges Kinney with possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine (mixture) on or about May 26. The penalty if convicted is not less than 10 years’ and up to a life imprisonment, a $10,000,000 fine, not less than five years and up to a life term of supervised release, and a $100 special assessment.
CAMPBELL, NE
York News-Times

Geneva man pleads no contest in illegal weapon case

YORK – Brian L. Wilson, 50, of Geneva, has pleaded no contest to three felonies in a case where he was in possession of an illegal weapon. The case began when local law enforcement officers received information from a confidential informant that Wilson was in possession of a stolen firearm. The informant gave them a probable time and location that the firearm would be in Wilson’s possession and noted he would be trying to sell it.
GENEVA, NE
York News-Times

York woman charged with 14 counts after search warrant is served

YORK – Paula Underwood, 50, of York, has been charged with 14 criminal counts after a search warrant was served in York. According to court documents, a residential search warrant was served in the 3100 Block of South Lincoln Avenue. The warrant was limited to a basement of a residence, its outbuildings and sheds.
YORK, NE
Kearney Hub

Kearney police pilot program to use license plate readers in auto-related crimes

KEARNEY — Automated license plate reader technology has been used by police across the United States, and soon will be installed in Kearney. Chief of Police Bryan Waugh said Tuesday he is excited about having ALPR in Kearney because the technology will help police locate stolen vehicles and solve other crimes where automobiles have been used.
KEARNEY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Stolen truck found burned in Hastings

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- A truck stolen in central Nebraska was found burned out in a different town. Grand Island Police said a Ram 1500 pickup truck was reported stolen in Grand Island on Saturday. It was later found in Hastings on East 6th Street, where it was burned. Police...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
gifamilyradio.com

GIPD Arrest Juvenile After High Speed Pursuit

Friday night officers observed a vehicle driving northbound on Broadwell Ave from Anna St without the lights on. A traffic stop was initiated at John St and Broadwell Ave. As the officer approached the vehicle, the vehicle took off at a high rate of speed into a residential neighborhood without its lights on.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
North Platte Post

Kearney man killed in crash near Cozad

COZAD, Neb.-A Kearney man has died after a collision with a semi near Cozad. The Nebraska State Patrol said at around 12:05 p.m. on Friday, troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash near mile marker 221 on Interstate 80, about a mile west of Cozad. Authorities said a preliminary investigation shows...
NebraskaTV

Grand Island home sustains damage following garage fire

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A Grand Island home sustained thousands of dollars in damage following a garage fire Tuesday night. Grand Island Fire Battallion Chief Scott Kuehl said fire crews were called around 10:30 p.m. to a home in the 2700 block of West Louise Street in refence to a garage fire.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
NebraskaTV

Crews battle overnight grain bin fire

CLAY COUNTY, Neb. — Emergency crews battled an overnight fire in Saronville. Clay County Emergency Manager Tim Lewis said a call came in just before 12:30 a.m. Wednesday morning that grain bins at CPI were on fire. Sutton and Clay Center Fire Departments were dispatched and reported a heavy...
CLAY COUNTY, NE
klkntv.com

Hail pounds Nebraska; Seward business has $50,000 in damage

SEWARD, Neb. (KLKN) – On Tuesday night, 18-year-old Justin Rumery had to make one of the toughest phone calls of his life. “I called my dad on while I was running back to my house in Utica, and just watching the golf ball-sized hail, I knew that his business would be at risk,” he said.
SEWARD, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Grand Island man sentenced for failing to register under SORNA

Grand Island, Neb. -- It was announced that Obsa Ahmed, a 29-year-old of Grand Island, was sentenced Friday to 24-months in prison. Ahmed was sentenced for failing to register under the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act (SORNA). After serving his prison term, Ahmed will also be required to serve...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
klkntv.com

Partially empty container of salt stolen, leading to arrest

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KLKN) — Police arrested a man for burglary Monday night, after they say he stole a partially empty container of salt. This happened near 800 E. 12th St., just after 9:30. We’re told a man entered a woman’s home uninvited, went to the living room, and...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Cleanup following night of severe weather for Hastings

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Large hail and high winds led to broken trees and downed powerlines in central Nebraska. Hastings Utilities continue their work in response to the severe weather that hit the area Tuesday night. A key area of focus Wednesday morning for the utilities department included customers in...
HASTINGS, NE

