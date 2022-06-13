Hastings man arrested for meth

A Grand Island man facing federal charges after he was found with a large amount of drugs in his apartment following a report of a male who had overdosed has pled not guilty. According to federal court records, Hassan pled not guilty to charges of distribution of 50 grams or more of meth, possession of more than 50 grams of meth with intent to distribute, possession of fentanyl and methamphetamine with intent to distribute, distribution of five grams or more of meth, distribution of meth and aiding and abetting distribution of meth.

GRAND ISLAND, NE ・ 13 HOURS AGO