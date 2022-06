TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Queen of Terre Haute Casino Resort will have a groundbreaking on June 21st. The city’s assistant engineer, Marcus Maurer, said the engineering department has yet to review an official site plan for the casino. “We have yet to review the official site plan where we’ll look at the overall […]

TERRE HAUTE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO