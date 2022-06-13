Head to Downtown Green Bay for Father's Day gift ideas

Katherine from Season to Taste in Suamico joins Living with Amy to share some of her favorite kitchen items that make perfect gifts for the foodie if your life. Take a look. Season to Taste is located at 2300 Lineville Rd. Suite 107. For more from Season to Taste, click here!
FOX VALLEY (WLUK) -- It's starting to feel a lot more like summer!. Hot and humid weather is here. FOX 11's Emily Deem spent Tuesday morning in the Fox Valley, finding ways to beat the heat!. Fleet Feet Fox Valley joined Emily in Appleton to talk about ways to stay...
Rock the Dock Green Bay is an annual music festival held at CityDeck in downtown Green Bay. This years event is happening on Saturday, August 20th. Local bands from across Wisconsin will perform at one of three stages on the CityDeck. CEO of Compassionate Home Health Care Dawn Paradiso-Hansen and...
TOWN OF EGG HARBOR (WLUK) -- A new art project is nearly complete at the Horseshoe Bay Farms historic site in the Town of Egg Harbor in northern Door County. The piece is tentatively called "Happy-Go-Lucky" and is expected to be ready by the weekend. Tucked behind an old vegetable...
Kari from the Green Bay Olive Oil Company joins Living with Amy with some summer shortcut tips and tricks with her favorite products. Take a look. Green Bay Olive Oil Company has two locations. Check them out at 2605 S. Oneida St. in Ashwaubenon or 4083 Main Street in Fish Creek.
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WLUK) -- After years in the making, it's a sight that may be coming to Northeast Wisconsin for the very first time. The cruise ship called the Ocean Navigator was recently spotted in ports around the Great Lakes, and anticipation is growing at the Port Green Bay for a scheduled arrival on Thursday.
ALGOMA (WLUK) -- Tuesday was a hot day for most in Northeast Wisconsin, but in some places, that wasn't really the case. That includes the Lake Michigan shoreline in Algoma. Along the foggy stretch of sand known as Crescent Beach, Paul Nistler, his wife Audrey Nistler, and their grandson, were taking in the sites.
GREEN BAY (WLUK) – Another arrest has been made in connection with a shooting on the city’s east side. Deshaun Clark, 21, was booked into the jail on two counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide. Green Bay Police Capt. Ben Allen confirmed to FOX 11 the arrest is...
(WLUK) -- With the hot weather Tuesday, many were looking for ways to cool off. Local pools that were open including the Resch Aquatic Center and VFW Aquatic Facility saw quite a bit of business. The VFW Aquatic Facility had a line stretched down the sidewalk and through the parking...
(WLUK) -- The severe storms that have moved through Northeast Wisconsin are causing problems on area roads. Green Bay police and the fire departments are also asking people to avoid travel unless absolutely necessary as it deals with storm damage, including trees down, power lines down, street flooding and electricity out across major portions of the city.
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- Some ducklings are back at their place in line after a rescue Sunday in Oshkosh. Police say they were called to Winnebago County Community Park just before 1 p.m. Sunday. The ducklings had fallen through a sewer grate. What kinds of wildlife are you seeing this summer?...
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The Meyer Theatre is offering season packages that can satisfy both country and rock music fans. For country music fans, $125 will get you into three shows:. Blackhawk – Saturday, October 15, 7:30 p.m. Pam Tillis – Saturday, November 5, 7:30 p.m. Ricky Skaggs...
(WLUK) -- A Green Bay native showed off her talents on a national stage. Mallory Maedke, a graduate of Notre Dame Academy, is currently a part of the Broadway production of "Six: the Musical." She took the stage, along with others, during the Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall...
FISH CREEK (WLUK) -- A Door County theater company is raising money to build new housing for its summer troupe. Peninsula Players Theatre wants to raise $3.5 million to build two new dormitories. The campaign kicked off with a $500,000 donation from The Patrick and Beatrice Haggerty Foundation. Currently, company...
LITTLE CHUTE (WLUK) -- A busy stretch of highway between Green Bay and the Fox Valley was closed for several hours after a commercial vehicle's trailer became wedged under an overpass. Fox Valley Metro police say the blockage was at the Rosehill Road overpass over Interstate 41 in Little Chute....
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- Oshkosh Corporation has bought a Canadian fire equipment manufacturer. Oshkosh announced the acquisition of Maxi-Metal Inc. on Monday. The company is based in Saint-Georges de Beauce, Quebec. "This acquisition will enhance the combined strengths of Pierce and MAXIMETAL by broadening collaboration and expanding sales and distribution capabilities...
APPLETON (WLUK) -- There's more coming to the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center stage for its 20th anniversary. The P.A.C. announced its remaining shows to complete its 2022-23 Boldt Arts Alive! and Spotlight Series lineups. The Boldt Arts Alive! series encourages patrons to explore diverse communities and engage in the...
WLUK (GREEN BAY) -- The De Pere girls soccer team is state tournament bound for the first time since 2013. "It is super exciting," said senior Oakley Witteck. "We worked so hard for this and I am beyond excited to be going to state with this group of girls." "I...
Underdog is a phrase very seldom used when talking about Bay Port Pirates baseball. Since 2001 the Pirates have made 12 trips to the state tournament, including last year a runner up finish. But this year, they've taken a different path than usual to state. "Yea I don't think a...
(WLUK) -- Two area Fincantieri Shipyards officially received "Green Marine" certifications last week in Montreal. Marinette Marine and Fincantieri ACE Marine in Green Bay are the first two Wisconsin shipyards to join the largest voluntary environmental certification program. Now both are certified to assess their environmental performance against industry standards nationwide.
