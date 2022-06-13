Stacey Abrams wants to raise pay for Georgia teachers
The democratic gubernatorial candidate said she wants...www.fox5atlanta.com
Here she goes trying to buy the teachers votes! If a person sells their vote to this communist, they are in essence selling their soul!
why though? the teachers not the same anymorethey don't be wanting to teach. I'm a student who loves to learn. but the teachers are not doing they job
119,111 teachers in the Ga public school system, current average is $15k away from your goal, just where does the $1.8 billion come from? More empty promises to buy votes.
