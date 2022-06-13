ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Stacey Abrams wants to raise pay for Georgia teachers

fox5atlanta.com
 2 days ago

The democratic gubernatorial candidate said she wants...

www.fox5atlanta.com

North Ga user
2d ago

Here she goes trying to buy the teachers votes! If a person sells their vote to this communist, they are in essence selling their soul!

Monique
2d ago

why though? the teachers not the same anymorethey don't be wanting to teach. I'm a student who loves to learn. but the teachers are not doing they job

David Warber
2d ago

119,111 teachers in the Ga public school system, current average is $15k away from your goal, just where does the $1.8 billion come from? More empty promises to buy votes.

Political Rewind: Abrams promises big boost for teachers; BJay Pak testifies; 10th District heats up

Audrey Haynes — professor of political science, University of Georgia. Karen Owen — professor of political science, University of West Georgia. Tamar Hallerman — senior reporter, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The breakdown:. 1. Stacey Abrams promises an $11,000 raise to Georgia's teachers. GPB News' Donna Lowry reports Stacey...
fox5atlanta.com

Stacey Abrams wants to make average teacher salary $75,000 in Georgia

TUCKER, Ga. - The issue of teacher pay has made its way into the race for Georgia governor. Democratic candidate Stacey Abrams proposed a plan to raise the average salary of a Georgia teacher to $75,000 per year. The pay increase would be spread out over four years and cost more than $400 million per year, Abrams' campaign says.
WGAU

Herschel Walker reveals 2nd son he never mentioned publicly

ATLANTA — (AP) — Republican Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker acknowledged on Wednesday that he has a 10-year-old son whom he has not previously mentioned publicly, a disclosure that draws renewed attention to his previous outspoken calls for Black men to play an active role in the lives of their children.
Albany Herald

Transgender students, parents criticize sports participation ban

ATLANTA — Georgia’s recently enacted ban on transgender athletes participating on school sports teams that align with their gender identity discriminates against a group of students who already are victims of prejudice, transgender students and their parents said Wednesday. The Georgia High School Association’s executive committee approved the...
WRBL News 3

Counties with the highest unemployment rate in Georgia

(STACKER) – Unemployment rates, while significantly lower than the alarming pandemic peak of 14.7% experienced in April 2020, remain a subject of concern, notably as economic experts bandy around the idea of a potential recession by 2023. The last economic recession—the Great Recession of 2008-2010—sent rates up to 10% as of October 2009. It was […]
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia 10th congressional candidate files complaint over opponent's tweet

ATLANTA - In the congressional primary runoff in Georgia’s 10th district, things have gotten ugly between two Republicans. Tuesday, Vernon Jones filed a complaint with the Morgan County Sheriff's Office over a tweet sent by opponent Mike Collins' campaign. "Although some use a rape whistle for protection against sexual...
41nbc.com

Early voting for runoff elections underway across middle Georgia

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) — Early voting is underway for Georgia’s runoff elections. Two middle Georgia counties we checked with are reporting low voter turnout. Macon-Bibb’s Board of Elections says turnout for runoff elections is usually low. The board of elections is offering a few reminders. “You can not...
Lincoln Report

3 Wonderful Small Towns in Georgia

Georgia's small towns provide a unique insight into the state's history and culture. Every town has its own distinct character, from the charming streets of Savannah to the rolling hills of north Georgia. While some visitors may be tempted by the hustle and bustle of Atlanta, others will appreciate the slower pace of life in a small town.
WTVM

Early voting starts in Georgia run-offs

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The signs are posted, early voting is open in the state of Georgia. “We started early voting this morning at 7:30, and we have early voting here at the city service center only until Friday at 5:30,” says Nancy Boren, Director of Elections and Registration.
creativeloafing.com

NEWS BRIEF: Feds fine Georgia hospitals for breaking disclosure laws

Two hospitals in Georgia have been fined more than $1 million for failing to reveal publicly what they charge. Northside Hospital Atlanta will have to pay $883,000 and Northside Hospital Cherokee $214,000 under federal rules enacted in 2021, the first two such institutions in the country to face related monetary penalties.
WSAV News 3

Judge: Georgia county can't deny gender surgery to deputy

ATLANTA (AP) — A federal judge has found that a Georgia sheriff’s office was illegally discriminating when it denied gender reassignment surgery to a deputy. U.S. District Judge Marc Treadwell ruled June 2 that Houston County cannot exclude surgery for the transgender woman from its health insurance plan, citing a 2020 U.S. Supreme Court decision finding […]
Vox

How Democrats plan to win big in Georgia again

Grassroots groups have helped turn the once reliably red Georgia into a battleground over the course of the last two election cycles. Now, Democrats are hoping that they — and the multiracial coalition they assembled — can deliver another miracle in 2022. Groups like the voter registration group...
