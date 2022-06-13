Guardians Took The A's Out Early In 6-3 Win - Rockies On Deck!!

News notes from the Westlake, Ohio police department. On 6/11/22 at about 11:15PM police received a call from a concerned citizen reporting a possible OVI of a Jeep on I-90. The caller witnessed the vehicle driving half-way on the shoulder of the highway. An officer located the vehicle and stopped it at Cahoon after witnessing it drive over lane lines several times. Despite the fact that the vehicle had the doors removed, the officer was still able to detect the odor of an alcoholic beverage on the driver. The 20-year-old Avon Lake female appeared intoxicated and was field tested. She was soon arrested for OVI. Her vehicle was impounded and towed from the scene while she was transported to the Westlake jail. The driver was cited with underage consumption, OVI and Prohibited Breath Alcohol Content after she was found to be almost 4 times the legal limit.

WESTLAKE, OH ・ 18 HOURS AGO