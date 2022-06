A Houston restaurant has earned a major nod from international magazine Robb Report: March, the acclaimed Mediterranean-inspired tasting menu restaurant led by Goodnight Hospitality partners chef Felipe Riccio and master sommelier June Rodil, has nabbed a spot on the publication's annual 10 Best New Restaurants in America, coming in at a laudable No. 2 on the list, along with buzzy Dallas restaurant Meridian and eight other top eateries from around the U.S.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 19 HOURS AGO