Sevy’s Grill presents Rodney Strong Wine and Food Dinner

The Mai Tai was one of Google’s top trending cocktails of 2021. It’s no surprise, if you ask us: After quarantine and a barrage of hellish global events, we’re all in desperate need of a little liquid sunshine (let alone an actual vacation). But there’s also been an intense cocktail revival, which has mixologists thirsting to bring exotic, vintage drinks back to their original state. The Mai Tai’s recipe has changed a lot over time, resulting in a variety of different methods of making one—some of which cocktail connoisseurs take genuine offense to. But the core of the drink remains the same: white and dark rum, orange curaçao, fresh lime juice and almond, whether in the form of traditional orgeat or amaretto. Wondering how to make a Mai Tai? Read on for our simple recipe and a little background on this tiki drink’s surprising history. (Hint: It was *not* invented in Hawaii.)

HAWAII STATE ・ 22 DAYS AGO