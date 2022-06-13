ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Weather: Sunny and seasonable through midweek

By Alexander Wasilenko
MyChamplainValley.com
MyChamplainValley.com
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CTuTj_0g91mv9200

We have a fairly quiet week of weather ahead with just a minor disturbance to discuss for Thursday into Friday. Otherwise, the only other system we’re monitoring this week is passing through the Northeast this morning. Showers and storms from Sunday evening our now exiting to the east. In the wake of that low pressure system, temperatures are cooling back into the 50s/60s regionwide with partly cloudy skies to boot.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4deYWK_0g91mv9200
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3taUUP_0g91mv9200

This afternoon, temperatures soar back into the middle to upper 70s alongside partly to mostly sunny skies. Southwest to northwest winds will average 5-10 mph and will help to cool you down a bit if you get a little too warm during the second half of the day. Lastly, dew point temperatures will remain comfortably in the lower to middle 50s so there will not be a lot of humidity to contend with. Overnight, skies keep clear and lows dip into the 50s/60s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JFpWX_0g91mv9200
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0X6RRC_0g91mv9200

Tuesday will offer up just a few fair weather clouds and slightly cooler highs in the lower to middle 70s. The degree or two loss in temperatures for tomorrow will be due in part to a persistent northwesterly breeze as a high pressure system descends out of Canada. It will aid in keeping our forecast dry and pleasant through Tuesday afternoon/evening. Enjoy!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JFMP3_0g91mv9200
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bwZAB_0g91mv9200
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Local 22/44 News.

Comments / 0

Related
UPI News

Multiple storms may throw wrench into northeast U.S. weekend plans

AccuWeather forecasters say the weather this weekend in the Northeast will be unsettled as multiple storms bring fluctuating rain chances, humidity levels and temperatures. While day-to-day changes in the weather may not seem all that drastic, even slight shifts will be noticeable for residents across the region. In the wake...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fair Weather#Nexstar Media Inc#Local 22 44 News
CBS New York

First Alert Forecast: Cloudy and some afternoon showers

Today will be the "better" half of the weekend.Expect lots of clouds and some spotty showers, but nothing to cancel outdoor plans over. Just be prepared for a brief interruption if a shower moves through, mainly this afternoon.Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s. After a leftover isolated shower early on, much of tonight is looking dry. Lows will be in the low 60s around the city, 50s in the suburbs. For Sunday, shower and thunderstorm activity will be more widespread. It won't be raining the entire time from start to finish, but coverage will be much more than today, so you'll want the umbrella handy. A few storms could be strong to severe, along with drenching downpours. It'll be cooler, but more humid with temps in the low to mid 70s. Showers and a few storms may linger overnight before we see some clearing Monday morning. The sun returns by afternoon, allowing temps to climb into the mid 80s to start the work week. 
ENVIRONMENT
CBS New York

First Alert Forecast: Widespread showers, potentially severe thunderstorms

Have those umbrellas handy today! While we'll see more widespread coverage of showers and thunderstorms for your Sunday, it still won't be raining the entire time.We have issued a Yellow Alert through tonight. Let's dive in ... With several shortwaves moving through, models have and continue to struggle with timing it all out. The first round of showers with some embedded rumbles is moving through this morning associated with a warm front. With increasing humidity, expect some heavier downpours. Highs today will be in the mid 70s. It appears that we should have a bit of a lull into afternoon with just...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: CBS2's 6/15 Wednesday forecast

Forecast: Today will be sunny to partly cloudy with highs around 80. A batch of showers -- perhaps a few rumbles of thunder or even a strong storm to the west -- will push through late tonight into tomorrow morning. Then there's another chance of showers/thunderstorms late in the day and at night. In between, expect mostly cloudy to partly sunny skies with highs in the 70s.Looking Ahead: Friday will be hot and humid (upper 80s with a feels like temp around 90) with a leftover chance of showers/thunderstorms. As for this weekend, it will be cooler, breezy and less humid with highs in the 70s.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
KETV.com

Severe storms possible Tuesday evening, night

Most of the daytime hours will be dry Tuesday, but can't rule out a few isolated t-showers around midday. Severe storm chances increase in the metro after 7 p.m. with damaging wind gusts being the main threat. Meteorologist Sean Everson has your Weather Now forecast update.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Minnesota

Next Weather: Windy, warm Thursday in Twin Cities

MINNEAPOLIS -- Thursday will be a windy day in the Twin Cities, with slightly above average temperatures and a mix of sun and clouds.The high will be 81 degrees, with winds blowing up to 35 mph in the afternoon. As you head north, temperatures will be closer to the mid-70s.Looking ahead, Sunday and Monday will both be Next Weather Alert days as extreme heat and humidity make a return. Heat indices will be close to 105, and could climb even higher.Things will cool off slightly by the middle of next week, but it will still be hot.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MyChamplainValley.com

MyChamplainValley.com

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
600K+
Views
ABOUT

MyChamplainValley.com is your source for local news that matters to Burlington and Vermont, New York's North Country and Adirondacks regions and New Hampshire's Upper Valley.

 https://www.MyChamplainValley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy