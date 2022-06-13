90-year-old man dead after a two-vehicle collision in La Jolla (San Diego, CA) Nationwide Report

On Saturday afternoon, a 90-year-old man, riding a motorized scooter, lost his life following a traffic collision in La Jolla. As per the initial information, the fatal two-vehicle crash took place on La Jolla Boulevard and Rosemont Street at about 4:30 p.m. [...]

Read More >>

Nationwide Driving & Traffic School

Nationwide Report™ has teamed up with DMVEDU.ORG to bring our readers direct access to Defensive Driving Courses that are comprehensive, insightful, and proven to make you a safer driver. You’ll also have access to Driver’s Education Courses, Traffic School Courses which meet the State Courts and DMV Requirements. Complete our courses from any device - computer, smartphone or tablet. Many courses will qualify you for points removal and a car insurance discount! Get started now by visiting Nationwide Report’s website .