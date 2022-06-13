ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
90-year-old man dead after a two-vehicle collision in La Jolla (San Diego, CA)

On Saturday afternoon, a 90-year-old man, riding a motorized scooter, lost his life following a traffic collision in La Jolla. As per the initial information, the fatal two-vehicle crash took place on La Jolla Boulevard and Rosemont Street at about 4:30 p.m. [...]

osidenews.com

Two killed in separate incidents on train tracks in Encinitas and Vista

North County— Two pedestrians were killed on train tracks in separate incidents in Encinitas and Vista on June 9, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department reported. One person was killed at about 5:20 a.m. on June 9 when an Amtrak train hit them near the 1000 block of North Coast Highway 101 in Encinitas, according to authorities. Deputies found the person dead upon their arrival.
NBC San Diego

CVPD Looking For Pursuit Suspect Who Ran Away After Crashing Into Home

Chula Vista police are on the lookout for a man who led them on a high-speed chase before crashing into a house and running away. “It was airborne probably landed about right here,” Cynthia Hernandez said as she retraced the path the SUV took through her backyard fence and into her father’s bedroom.
NBC San Diego

Skateboarding Star Who Raped, Killed Woman in Carlsbad in 1991 Wins Parole Approval

Former professional skateboarder Mark "Gator" Rogowski, who was convicted of raping and murdering a woman in Carlsbad more than 30 years ago, has been granted parole. On March 10, 1992, Rogowski was sentenced to 31 years to life behind bars for the 1991 killing of 22-year-old Jessica Bergsten, who was struck over the head with a metal steering wheel lock, raped and suffocated.
eastcountymagazine.org

NEW BORDER FIRE AT MARRON VALLEY SWELLS TO 350 ACRES

June 13, 2022 (Barrett Junction ) -- The #Border13Fire east of Marron Valley Road has swelled to 350 acres and is 0% contained, growing swiftly from when it was reported two hours ago at just 30 acres, Cal Fire tweeted. This is a separate fire from the nearby Barrett Fire reported earlier.
Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

