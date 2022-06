Human rights are fundamental rights and freedoms that belong to every single one of us, anywhere in the world. Is it right then that we “offshore” asylum seekers to Rwanda, or anywhere else, for that matter?It feels both cruel and inhumane to those wishing to seek safety in the UK, misrepresenting the generosity of the British public, while shifting responsibility to a smaller and poorer country with its own terrifying past.As a British citizen of Rwandan origin, I know better than most the country’s challenges, failings and regional instabilities.Rwanda is a small country of just 12 million people. Over...

