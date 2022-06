A special advisor to embattled Los Angeles County District George Gascon is leaving to head a hospitality nonprofit group in San Francisco. Alex Bastian, who stepped into his current role in January 2021 after 11 years in San Francisco's DA office, has been named the chief executive and president of the Hotel Council of San Francisco as the city continues to try and revive its tourism industry.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 9 HOURS AGO