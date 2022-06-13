29th International Optimist Regatta, TOTE Clinic and Team Race Set for June 13-19

MIAMI – South Florida can expect a hot and mostly dry day Monday as storms remain inland in the afternoon.A plume of Saharan Dust is also arriving into the area Monday that will help to cap coastal showers and storms, but also keep our temperatures warm.Although most activity will remain inland, it's still possible to see an isolated downpour near the coast in the afternoon.With abundant sunshine around, high temperatures will likely rest in the lower 90s along the coast, mid-90s inland.Feel like temperatures will be a few degrees higher than the actual high, so a very warm day is expected.Inland storm chances increase Tuesday in the afternoon, despite the Saharan Dust sticking around.Tuesday temperatures will also be warm, with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.Storm chance stick around for the rest of the week, mainly in the afternoon after 3 p.m.Winds will stay out of the east, moving 8-14mph.

MIAMI, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO